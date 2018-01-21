Kate McKinnon introduced her latest scene-stealing character, while musical guest Troye Sivan shined and the cold open explored Donald Trump‘s health exam during the Saturday, January 20, episode of Saturday Night Live, hosted by Jessica Chastain.

Read on for the best moments of the night:

Introducing Robert Mueller

Viewers flipped when Kate McKinnon showed up as Robert Mueller during Weekend Update. Her jawline makeup seamlessly transformed her into the special counsel, and who wouldn’t applaud McKinnon for adding yet another character to her already full plate?

Presidential Health Exam Cold Open

The cold open took President Trump’s health exam to task. Beck Bennett’s White House doctor assured the press that Trump is in top form … to the point of literally no one believing him. Apparently, the exam is usually performed to find out if someone is actually “a monkey in people clothes.” But even now, we’re still asking, “How broke that brain?”

Troye Sivan Slays

#TroyeOnSNL trended on Twitter throughout the show, with viewers losing their minds over everything from Troye’s bold look to his easily perceived happiness while performing “My My My!” and “The Good Side.”

#TroyeOnSNL im in tears — Laurelle Mellet (@mamamellet) January 21, 2018

wow. he just performed his first new song from his new era. him looking real happy and confident. 2018 is already feeding us GOOD. #TroyeOnSNL — ari (@arigoggles) January 21, 2018

the good side live is so much better than I could have ever imagined 😵😭 #TroyeOnSNL @nbcsnl @troyesivan — kate (@kateeaalyse) January 21, 2018

Women’s March Monologue

As a proud feminist and vocal advocate for women, Chastain used her monologue to celebrate the one-year anniversary of the Women’s March. The Molly’s Game actress was joined by Cecily Strong and McKinnon for a rousing rendition of a girl-power anthem that also makes them feel like Diane Keaton in First Wives Club, “You Don’t Own Me.” And thanks to Leslie Jones, SNL continued last week’s trend of uncensoring words that networks seem to believe only the president can say.

Fresh Prince of White Ridge, New Hampshire

This Chris Redd-led music video reimagined what would’ve happened if the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’s altercation with those guys from the show’s theme song hadn’t ended when Will Smith moved in with his auntie and uncle. If this creative alternate ending is any indication, it would’ve gotten real twisty.

‘Car Hunk’

You would think SNL’s take on the Bachelor franchise would be stale by now, but this Arie Luyendyk Jr.-inspired spoof, called “Car Hunk,” was spot-on, from its nods to all the Laurens to one girl (strangely) having short hair to the “regular dead” squirrel.

Saturday Night Live airs on NBC Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!