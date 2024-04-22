Soap opera actress and screenwriter Meg Bennett died at age 75.

Bennett’s family confirmed in an obituary published on Sunday, April 21, that she passed away earlier this month.

“Meg lost her battle with cancer,” read the statement from Bennett’s loved ones. “Until nearly the end she was devotedly working with children, writing and engaging with her far-flung family and friends.”

Bennett started her career as an actress by playing Marty Maraschino during the original Broadway run of Grease in 1972. She transitioned into daytime soaps by booking the role of Liza Walton on CBS’ Search for Tomorrow. In 1980, Bennett joined The Young and the Restless as Julia Newman, a.k.a the wife of Victor Newman (Eric Braeden).

Despite Julia being written off of The Young and the Restless, creator Bill Bell offered Bennett the opportunity to write for the show.

“I’d been acting on the show for almost two years when this happened, so I knew the characters,” Bennett recalled in a 1985 interview about her decision to work behind the camera. (Bennett still made appearances as Julia throughout the years, with her last stint as the character in 2020.)

Bennett’s career as a screenwriter soared with credits on Santa Barbara in the early ’90s, where she also played author Megan Richardson. She also wrote for General Hospital from 1993 to 2011 while portraying Allegra Montenegro on screen. Additional writing credits include Generations and Sunset Beach.

“I’ll admit, acting makes me a little crazy sometimes: You wait to audition. You wait for the part,” Bennett said in the 1985 interview, according to The Hollywood Reporter. “When you’re writing, you’re in control. I can initiate things on my own when I’m writing.”

Bennett received five Daytime Emmy nominations for her writing on shows such as General Hospital. She was also nominated for Writers Guild of America Awards.

While working on General Hospital, Bennett met her husband, Robert Guza Jr., who was formerly a head writer on the show.

“They would have celebrated their twentieth wedding anniversary this year,” read Bennett’s obituary. “She is survived by her husband, two stepdaughters and four adored grandchildren, along with a brother and sister and a bevy of nieces and nephews.”