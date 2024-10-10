Greek soccer star George Baldock was found dead at age 31 in his swimming pool.

Baldock was found by the authorities on Wednesday, October 9, at his home in Glyfada, Athens. There was no evidence of foul play and a local coroner initially suggested Baldock died of drowning before his body was found, according to the BBC. The athlete could not be revived after police tried cardiopulmonary resuscitation on him.

The Ministry of Citizen Protection in Greece denied that there was any evidence of criminal activity at the scene.

“A preliminary investigation has been carried out by the Attica Security Directorate,” read their post via X on Thursday, October 10. “A forensic pathologist was called to the scene and examined the body with no evidence of criminal activity. In addition, the police searched the house to determine if there are any traces of a burglary, with a negative result.”

Related: Most Shocking Celebrity Deaths of All Time Us Weekly looks back at the stars who died before their time, including Amy Winehouse, Prince and Whitney Houston — see the most shocking celeb deaths

The statement concluded: “Also, a specialized team of the Criminal Investigation Directorate of the Police carried out a check at the house in order to exclude the possibility of criminal activity.”

The Football Association confirmed there would be a period of silence before Thursday night’s Nations League match between England and Greece at Wembley Stadium in London. Players of both sides will also wear black armbands and tributes will be paid before the match to Baldock and Kick It Out founder Lord Herman Ouseley, who died last week at age 79.

Meanwhile, the Union of European Football Associations announced there would be a minute of silence before Greece’s match to the Republic of Ireland on Sunday, October 13, to honor Baldock.

Baldock’s family issued a statement after news of his death made headlines, saying, “We can confirm that George has sadly passed away. As a family we are in shock at this terrible loss.”

Related: Celebrity Deaths of 2024: Stars We Lost This Year Hollywood mourned many celebrities in 2024. Speed Racer star Christian Oliver (born Christian Klepser) died at the age of 51 during a fatal plane crash on January 5. Oliver was traveling home from a Caribbean vacation with his two daughters — Madita and Annik, whom he shared with wife Jessica Klepser — on January 4. […]

Earlier this year, Baldock made the switch to Greek soccer club Panathinaikos after playing for Sheffield United in England. Panathinaikos paid tribute to Baldock with a social media statement.

“We are shocked, we are shocked by the loss of our George,” read their post. “Panathinaikos’ family mourns his unexpected loss. We stand with the family and relatives of George Baldock.”

Baldock’s final post on Instagram showed him preparing to join Panathinaikos’ team as a defender. “New beginnings,” he wrote in May alongside a video of him going through a health check-up before putting on a shirt with the team’s logo as he signed his official contract.

The late player’s former team Sheffield United publicly reacted to his death as well.

“Sheffield United Football Club is shocked and extremely saddened to learn of the passing of former player, George Baldock,” they wrote via X. “The defender left the club in the summer after seven years at Bramall Lane and was extremely popular with supporters, staff and team-mates who pulled on a red and white shirt alongside him. The sincere condolences of everyone associated with Sheffield United are extended to George’s family and friends.”