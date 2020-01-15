Celebs were out and about this week, from Sofia Richie celebrating Estée Lauder’s Act IV makeup collection in L.A., to Christina Hendricks learning to fly hawks at Ireland’s School of Falconry, to Katy Perry and her sister Angela enjoying a sushi dinner in West Hollywood. Read on to find out more of what the stars have been up to!

— Sofia Richie celebrated Estée Lauder’s Act IV capsule makeup collection by Danielle Lauder at a cocktail party hosted by Violet Grey founder Cassandra Grey in L.A.

— Stephani Costanza launched Drew’s Movement, a suicide prevention and mental health non-profit organization, at Beauty & Essex in L.A.

— Jillian Harris partnered with Saje Natural Wellness and revealed some of her top picks from the brand including the AromaEdge Glacier Edition, the Liquid Diffuser Blend and the Peppermint Halo Roll On.

— Peter Dinklage, Julianna Margulies and Richard Gere attended the Cinema Society and Monkey 47 Gin screening of Three Christs at the Regal Essex theatre in NYC.

— Earth Alliance, an organization co-chaired by Leonardo DiCaprio, donated $3 million to launch the Australia Wildfire Fund, an international response to the catastrophic bushfires currently raging throughout the country.

— Christina Hendricks learned how to fly hawks at Ireland’s School of Falconry at the Ashford Castle in Cong, Ireland.

— Summer House cast member Carl Radke and Animal Planet’s Puppy Bowl Referee Dan Schachner hosted a Bravo Trivia Night at popular dog-friendly cafe Boris & Horton in Manhattan’s East Village.

— Stephanie Shepherd released her new Facebook Watch series in partnership with Elle Magazine, “Steph Shep Says,” which follows Shepherd each week as she guides a woman in need of a new wardrobe, a new wellness regime or a new way of living her best life.

— Fashion icon Linda Ramone celebrated the launch of her latest collaboration with Happy Socks in Los Angeles.

— Katy Perry and sister Angela Hudson enjoyed sushi at ROKU West Hollywood.

— Celebrity trainer Don-A-Matrix hosted the second annual Lyte Up LA workout event with BODYARMOR in L.A.