Keeping him close! Sofia Richie is showing major love to her boyfriend Scott Disick in an adorable way. The model stepped out in London on Tuesday, November 14, and was photographed with her cellphone in hand and showed off her iPhone case which featured a photo of the reality star.

In the image, Disick is wearing a suit and talking on the phone, while the case also has the words, “Lord Disick bitch” printed on it. Richie had the photo of her boyfriend on display during her night out with her friend Lottie Moss, and Richie wore a long brown coat, light jeans, a black turtleneck and a small Fendi purse during the outing.

Richie, 19, and the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star have been seeing each other for the last two months, and even though they have yet to publicly comment on their romance, that pair seems to be going strong.

An insider told Us Weekly exclusively that the TV personality, 34, is being open with his friends about his feelings for Richie. “Scott is telling friends that he’s in love with her,” the insider said. “They are still going very strong.”

According to one of her pals, Richie — who is singer Lionel Richie’s youngest daughter — is also developing strong feelings toward the father of three. “She is so into Scott,” the source told Us. “She has been for a while.”

The duo haven’t been shy about their public displays of affection and have been traveling together to places like New York City, Miami, Venice and Mexico. A source told Us in early November that “it’s easier for them to exist in their bubble while traveling.”

Richie was linked to Justin Bieber prior to her relationship with Disick, while he shares sons Mason, 7, and Reign, 2, and daughter Penelope, 5, with ex-girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!