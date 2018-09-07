On the spot! Sofia Richie opened up about her relationship with boyfriend Scott Disick after a brief pause during a new TV interview.

The 20-year-old froze momentarily when the cohost of Australia’s The Morning Show called Disick, 35, her “boyfriend” on Thursday, September 6, saying, “Life with Scott looks pretty good, gotta say.”

Richie replied: “Yeah, we’re very happy. Yeah, very happy.”

Later in the sit-down, the model spoke about sharing her personal life with the world. “I mean, I can’t deny the fact that that’s my life, and by the way, that’s been my life forever. It’s nothing new to me, so I’m not upset that I have to answer these questions,” she noted. “But there are moments that I have where I’m like, ‘I wanna be my own person. I wanna stand as my own person.’”

She continued: “And I think that’s actually what drives me to work and do my own thing and to wanna make my own mark because I wanna be seen as my own person, even though I have all these amazing people in my life that I love so much.”

In addition to Disick, Richie also referred to her father, Lionel Richie, whom she described as “protective.”

The Grammy winner addressed his daughter’s relationship with Disick to Us Weekly in October 2017: “I’m scared to death, are you kidding me?”

Sofia briefly broke up with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star in June. A source told Us at the time, “He cheated on her in Miami and she found out and told Lionel. He said he is going to cut her off and write her out of his will if she continues her relationship with Scott as he thinks he’s extremely toxic for her.” However, the couple reconciled days later.

Meanwhile, Disick and ex Kourtney Kardashian bickered in a sneak peek of the Sunday, September 9, episode of KUWTK after he introduced Sofia to their children: Mason, 8, Penelope, 6, and Reign, 3.

