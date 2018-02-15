Lionel Richie joked to Us Weekly in October that he was “scared to death” about his daughter Sofia, 19, dating 34-year-old Scott Disick. But it doesn’t appear like the relationship is sending any time soon!

Sofia shared a sweet photo of herself and Disick on Wednesday, February 14, writing, “Happy Valentines babe 🌹.” In the black and white picture, Richie snuggles close to the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, her arms and legs wrapped around him.

Us Weekly first broke the news last September that Disick and Nicole Richie’s younger sister are an item. Prior to her relationship with the E! personality, Richie dated Justin Bieber. Disick shares kids Mason, 8, Penelope, 5, and Reign, 3, with ex-girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian.

Kourtney’s mom, Kris Jenner, addressed the 20-year age gap between Disick and Sofia, in a February 11 episode of KUWTK.

“Wait, how old is she? Because I really don’t know. Is she Kylie’s age?” Jenner, 62, asked, referring to her 20-year-old daughter. He replied: “19.”

Jenner then confided that she was 17 and her late husband, Robert Kardashian, was 29 when they first began dating, to which Disick quipped: “You were underage, she’s not.”

In January, when a fan account posted a photo of Disick in a car with Richie and his three children, Kendall Jenner added a now-deleted comment. “Awww Scott and his kids,” she wrote with a laughing-face emoji.

Kim Kardashian, however, just wants Disick to be happy. “I don’t judge and I don’t care,” Kim told Kris on the February 11 episode. “I just hope that he is making good choices and nothing is crazy. Scott has got to live his life . . . Kourtney has moved on and Scott has to move on too.”

