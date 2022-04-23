Sonequa Martin-Green: 25 Things You Don’t Know About Me

To boldly go where no one has gone before! Sonequa Martin-Green may be best known for her starring role on Star Trek: Discovery and for portraying Sasha Williams on The Walking Dead, but there is much more to the actress than fans can gather from her onscreen personas.

The Alabama native, 37, got her start in the 2000s, securing recurring roles on both Army Wives and The Good Wife in 2009. She played Courteney Wells on the CBS drama until 2011, after which she scored her first major role as a zombie outbreak survivor on TWD in 2012.

The actress — who has portrayed Michael Burnham on Discovery since 2020 — went on to win recurring parts on Once Upon a Time and on New Girl before hitting it big with the newest Star Trek series.

Martin-Green caught up with Us in April and revealed 25 things even her biggest fans might not know — including her ‘90s celebrity crush and which star she admittedly got “flustered” around.

Scroll down for more exclusive facts about the TV star:

1. My first job was at Domino’s Pizza when I was 16.

2. The best meal I make is every single breakfast food. I can really throw down at breakfast.

3. My favorite book right now is Meditations of the Heart by Howard Thurman.

4. I love when my kids give me a present because they were moved by a desire to please me and then took the time to make it happen. It’s just the sweetest thing!

5. Sometimes, getting my kids to eat healthy foods is hard, I’m not gonna lie.

6. I have a dream of starting a foundation for at-risk youth.

7. Ginuwine was my celeb crush growing up!

8. My first car was a 1985 white Toyota Camry.

9. My favorite thing to play with the kids is Legos. We have some pretty out-of-the-box fun with them.

10. I try to make toothbrushing time fun for my son, Kenric. He’s 7 and still cavity-free, and we want to keep it that way. We use Crest Kids Enamel + Cavity Protection toothpaste.

11. For my birthday this year, I had a Bob Ross painting party. What a good time. Game night, too — I always gotta throw one of those in!

12. My favorite games to play with my family are Would You Rather and Rocket League.

13. Best advice I’ve ever received? Be loved.

14. I will never turn down an opportunity to watch Death Becomes Her. One of my faves ever!

15. Of the places I’ve been on vacation, Paris and Israel were my favorites.

16. I always get flustered when I meet someone whose work I admire. The most recent time was Stacey Abrams when she joined us on Star Trek: Discovery for the season 4 finale.

17. On a Sunday, you’d find me at church in the morning, either in person or virtually. Then the rest of the day is all about hanging out as a family.

18. My favorite items in my wardrobe are my oversize blazers. I love them.

19. My first big splurge purchase was a pair of black suede Louboutins.

20. My favorite thing about working on Star Trek is building something impactful with amazing people.

21. I always take my name canvas from my cast chair as a memento from everything I’ve ever filmed.

22. I once forgot my line during a callback. I had to ask the reader for the line. I still think about it and cringe!

23. I’m a sketch portrait artist, but I was shocked to find out recently that I’m a pretty decent painter too!

24. My favorite stage show I’ve performed in was Fetch Clay, Make Man by Will Power at the McCarter Theatre in Princeton, N.J. It’s where my husband, Kenric Green, and I met, so it was a life-defining experience.

25. There are so many Black-owned businesses I love, but I recently discovered a company called Sweet Cookie Wash. It provides all-natural solutions for feminine hygiene.

