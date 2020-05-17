Knocking is key! Sophia Hutchins opened up about an awkward moment in which Caitlyn Jenner apparently walked in on her getting intimate with a man.

“Last week, we had to put a lock on my door because Caitlyn decided to barge into my room while I had a friend over,” the Lumasol founder, 24, said during a recent appearance on Heather McDonald’s “Juicy Scoop” podcast. “You know, [she] kind of saw a lot of things happening.”

Hutchins compared the situation to “living with your parents,” adding, “I’m like, ‘Oh, this might be a turning point where I might need to move out.”

When McDonald, 49, asked whether the I Am Cait alum, 70, walked in “accidentally” or “knew someone was there,” the Pepperdine University graduate crossed her arms and insisted, “Oh, she knew he was there.”

Hutchins explained on the podcast that despite the incident, she has no plans to move out of Jenner’s Malibu home, where she has lived for nearly three years.

“I don’t want to leave her by herself, but she also knows that I’m getting older and I want to be able to have my own life,” she said. “I really like living there. My office is based out of there. She converted the guest house into our office space. Everyone on my team is in the city. It’s tough to have everyone always drive [to us].”

The businesswoman told McDonald that her hairstylist introduced her to the Olympian a few years ago. Soon after, she became Jenner’s manager and they started living together. However, Hutchins was quick to shut down longstanding rumors that the pair are more than friends.

“It was never romantic, never sexual,” she clarified on the podcast. “It was very much friends, but I understand why people perceived it that way. We never addressed it and that was part of the problem.”

Hutchins went on to call her relationship with Jenner “very parental, very protective,” explaining, “I date guys. And Caitlyn’s like, ‘I gotta sign off on him.’ … We’re family. It’s an interesting family situation. All of my family is in Seattle. I didn’t have family here [in California]. I was thinking I would move to New York, and Caitlyn was like, ‘Work here, live here.’”