The drama surrounding TikTok stars Sophia La Corte, Halley Kate and Reed Williams has captivated the internet.

In recent days, social media users have begun following the three New York City content creators as they find themselves in an apparent love triangle.

The drama began in November 2023 when Reed broke up with Halley after nine months of dating. One month later, he sparked romance rumors with Sophia, who was rumored to be a good friend of Halley.

“You are going to homie hop not even three weeks later after our nine-month-long relationship where we spent every single day together?” Halley said in a since-deleted TikTok video. “I texted the girl multiple times and she has not responded to me, which, fair. I wouldn’t respond either if I was her.”

In just a few short months, however, the drama has taken on plenty of twists and turns. Here’s everything you need to know about the TikTok saga surrounding Sophia, Halley and Reed:

Did Sophia La Corte Violate Girl Code?

After Sophia and Reed went on a date in December 2023, Halley took to social media to share her thoughts on the sightings.

“Ladies, let me be your lesson. Never feel sorry for a man or defend him,” she said in a deleted TikTok video, via J-14. “Because (not even three weeks after dumping you out of the blue) after you try to protect him he will go on a date with someone you considered a friend and were with the night before buying shots for!!”

In January, however, Sophia claimed on her “Out of Touch” podcast that she was “never friends” with Halley and doesn’t “know who this girl is.”

“I would never stab one of my friends in the back,” she said at the time. “I would never drag a woman online, and I would never talk poorly about another woman. I defend other women.”

Are Halley Kate and Reed Williams Currently Together?

In April, Halley seemingly confirmed that she was back with Reed when she posted a TikTok video with him on April 5 captioned, “Didn’t you break up!?” Throughout the summer, she continued posting pictures with Reed from events in the Hamptons, where she recently purchased a home. She also visited Reed’s family in their home state of Wisconsin.

Reed himself eventually shared a glimpse into why he gave the relationship another chance. “When it started getting really serious between us, I just needed to take a step back and just do my own thing. I learned a lot about myself at that time,” he said during an August episode of the “Delusional Diaries” podcast. “I just realized I’m a better person around her and she makes me happier than anyone else has. And I didn’t want to lose her.”

What Does Sophia La Corte Think of Halley Kate and Reed Williams’ Reconciliation?

Days after Reed and Halley appeared on the “Delusional Diaries” podcast, Sophia seemingly posted a response in a three-part TikTok.

In her first video posted on Monday, August 19, Sophia confirmed she went on a date with Reed where they kissed. The next day, she alleged Halley sent her a text message asking whether she hung out with Reed. Sophia didn’t respond because “I don’t feel like I have to. He’s single and she literally had to introduce herself over text.”

She went on to say she met Halley “maybe three times,” never hung out one-on-one and never exchanged phone numbers in the past.

“I think I realized [Reed] was maybe not the one for me,” she added, “and [the relationship] kind of just dwindled.”