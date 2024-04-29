Sophie Grégoire Trudeau had a cagey reaction when she was asked about Meghan Markle.

The Duchess of Sussex, 42, previously gushed about Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau‘s ex-wife, 49, during an interview on her “Archetypes” podcast. But during Sophie’s Saturday, April 27, interview with The Sunday Times, writer Louise Callaghan noted, “She does not gush back.”

Sophie replied, “I know her,” before adding that they haven’t spent much time together. She then noted that she felt badly for Princess Kate Middleton, who recently revealed her cancer diagnosis. “My heart just sunk when I saw what was happening,” Sophie said.

During a November 2022 episode of Markle’s podcast, she recalled hanging out at the pool with Sophie and their kids. (Markle shares kids Archie, 4, and Lilibet, 2, with husband Prince Harry, while Sophie shares kids Xavier, 16, Ella-Grace, 15, and Hadrien, 10, with Justin, 52.)

Related: Meghan Markle’s Inner Circle: Meet Her Closest Friends Meghan Markle has spoken candidly about her close friends — both famous and not — throughout her time in the spotlight. Some even stood by the Duchess of Sussex’s side as she experienced ups and downs in the public eye after marrying Prince Harry in May 2018. “When I first met my now-husband, my friends […]

She noted that the twosome were “giddy like absolute schoolgirls,” and “were just having so much fun.”

“Sophie has become a dear friend and someone who I think is so emblematic of strength that comes from embracing your humanity even in the face of all these family and home and public pressures,” Markle said in the episode.

Markle explained on the podcast that the twosome met “seven years ago” when she was living in Toronto.

“She’s the type of person who cares really deeply about her friends. She used to send me these little meditations during my pregnancy and voice notes, just these moments of encouragement,” Markle said. “And I’ve gone to her over the years for advice. She knows what it feels like to be a mom and partner, and specifically, a mom and a partner in the public eye.”

Related: Kris Jenner and More Stars Received Jam From Meghan Markle Meghan Markle is recruiting her famous friends to try American Riviera Orchard before it goes on sale to the general public. In mid-April, a few notable names gave their Instagram followers an inside look at Markle’s forthcoming brand when the Duchess of Sussex sent out packages with American Riviera Orchard’s first-ever product — a jar […]

While it’s unclear what the status is between Markle and Sophie, the Suits alum has recently begun gifting jam from her American Riviera Orchard to several of her famous pals. (American Riviera Orchard was announced last month when Markle returned to Instagram to launch the brand’s account.)

Us Weekly confirmed in March that Markle filed trademarks to sell cutlery, cookbooks and jarred foods under the brand’s title and the patents have been accepted.

“The line is organic to who she is,” a source exclusively told Us earlier this month, noting that Markle’s “passions are cooking and gardening.”

The insider added, “She isn’t going to come out with a million things at once but more categories related to food and entertaining to coincide with the Netflix show.” (Markle is set to star in a cooking and gardening show for Netflix, which is currently in production.)