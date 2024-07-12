Sophie Turner is telling Us to “shut up” and “spritz up” our summer.

Turner, 28, stars in St-Germain’s global summer campaign where she sets out to find a “new love” in the South of France. In the rom-com inspired clip, Turner finds her “perfect match” in the St-Germain Hugo spritz, a go-to cocktail for the summer. Despite her seemingly effortless charm, newly released blooper footage reveals Turner meant it when she said she was planning a “lighter, brighter” summer.

In the blooper reel, Turner can be seen playfully removing her shades, tossing them off the balcony of a luxurious French estate as the camera closes in on her. Giggling alongside the “handsome bartender” in her airy yellow sundress, the two struggle to recall their lines as he serves her a Hugo spritz.

“Shut up!” Turner yelled candidly to birds singing outside the luxe gold bar, drawing a chorus of laughter from the cast and crew.

“Sophie was the obvious choice for this campaign, as her refreshing charm and style embodies the sweeter, brighter and lighter taste of the St-Germain Hugo Spritz.” Emma Fox, Global Vice President of St-Germain, said in a statement.

Related: Everything to Know About Sophie Turner’s Upcoming Drama Series ‘Joan’ Fans have gotten their first look at Sophie Turner, the jewel thief. Turner posted a sneak peek of her new drama, Joan, via Instagram on June 25. The Game of Thrones alum plays Joan Hannington, the notorious British diamond thief. The six-episode series is set in the 1980s, and the show’s official synopsis describes Joan […]

The St-Germain Hugo Spritz is the perfect drink for the “year of the girlies,” embodying Turner’s “fresh take on life.” As she adjusts to single life following her split from ex-husband Joe Jonas in September 2023, Turner says she plans on spending the summer with her “kids,” “best friends” and “some cocktails.”

Turner is the perfect embodiment of the elderflower-based beverage. “What do a spritz and I have in common? Well, we’re both pretty flirty,” Turner told Harper’s Bazar in a recent interview. “We’re bubbly, sweet. I think refreshing—I hope I’m refreshing—and not too overpowering.”