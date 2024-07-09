Sophie Turner has been living her best life this summer — and she has no plans to slow down before the weather cools off.

Turner, 28, gushed about the season in a new Harper’s Bazaar interview published on Monday, July 8, revealing that she’s been spending the past several weeks “having barbecues and cocktails” with her friends.

“My recipe for a hot girl summer is pretty much playing with my kids, hanging out with my best friends, drinking some cocktails … and enjoying the sun, long may it last,” she added. “As long as the sun’s out, I’m a happy chap.”

Turner shares daughters Willa, 3, and Delphine, 2, with ex Joe Jonas. The former couple, who tied the knot in 2019, announced their split last year after four years of marriage. After an initially messy custody battle, the duo reached a temporary agreement for custody of their two kids. In court docs obtained by Us Weekly in May, Jonas, 34, confirmed that he and Turner “continue to pursue an amicable resolution of all issues.”

Following her split from Jonas, Turner moved on with Peregrine Pearson, with whom she was first spotted in fall 2023. In January, an insider exclusively told Us that their romance was “getting fairly serious” after just a few months. “They had an immediate spark when they first started dating,” the source added.

Turner didn’t address Pearson, 29, in her new interview, but she did gush over another important person in her life: Taylor Swift. The Game of Thrones alum said she had an “amazing, incredible” experience attending the Eras Tour in London last month. She was also quick to share which of Swift’s eras she feels like fits her best right now.

“I’m 1989 every time, baby — that album doesn’t get old,” Turner said. “Although The Tortured Poets Department really has a nice grip on me at the moment.”

Earlier this month, Turner teased her fun summer in an Instagram post that included snaps from the Eras Tour as well as other outings with friends. “Sun, sex and suspicious parents,” she captioned the carousel, adding two sun emojis.

Pearson didn’t make an appearance in any of the images, but she tagged him in one photo that showed her smiling while enjoying a picnic.

In May, Turner opened up for the first time since her split from Jonas and said she was enjoying readjusting to single life. While she didn’t mention Pearson directly, she hinted that she’d been dipping her toe back in the dating pool.

“I am having fun dating. It’s very fun,” she told British Vogue. “I mean, it’s strange when you get married so young. It’s like you never really learn how to date. So it’s all very new to me.”