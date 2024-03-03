Sophie Turner and boyfriend Peregrine “Perry” Pearson are basking in the amour of Paris.

Turner, 28, and Pearson, 29, ventured to France for its stylish Paris Fashion Week. They were spotted leaving a local hotel on Sunday, March 3, twinning in black. The actress sported a peacoat with a small white handbag, while Pearson opted for a sweater over a collared shirt and a pair of slacks.

Turner has been linked to Pearson, a British aristocrat, since November 2023 when they were spotted kissing in Paris. Since then, their romance has heated up and they made their Instagram debut in January.

“They had an immediate spark when they first started dating,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly later in January, noting that Turner and Pearson have “have only grown closer” since they first connected. The insider added that their relationship is already “getting fairly serious.”

The source further noted that Turner and Pearson “of course” have a physical attraction, but their bond goes beyond skin deep.

“Perry treats Sophie with nothing but respect and he makes her laugh, which is also so important to her,” the source added. “Things are going really well, and Sophie couldn’t be happier.”

Turner’s new romance with Pearson is her first public relationship since she split from estranged husband Joe Jonas. The Game of Thrones alum and Jonas, 34, were married for four years before he filed for divorce in September 2023. (The singer filed to end their marriage suddenly after a heated argument that August.)

“After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage,” Turner and Jonas wrote in a joint Instagram statement later that month. “There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children.”

The now-exes share daughters Willa and Delphine, initially failing to reach a compromise over shared custody. Turner, an England native, claimed that Jonas wouldn’t let the girls travel across the pond. They ultimately reached a temporary custody agreement in October, agreeing to alternate the kids’ residencies every couple of weeks.

“After a productive and successful mediation, we have agreed that the children will spend time equally in loving homes in both the U.S. and the U.K.,” Jonas and Turner told Us Weekly in a joint statement at the time. “We look forward to being great coparents.”

Jonas has also moved on. He’s been linked to model Stormi Bree since early January.