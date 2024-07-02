Sophie Turner is having a hot girl summer — and her recent social media activity proves it.

“Sun, sex and suspicious parents,” Turner, 28, captioned an Instagram post on Monday, July 1, alongside two sun emojis. The post featured various photos of the Game of Thrones alum hanging out with friends. She even shared some sweet moments from the crowd at Taylor Swift‘s Eras Tour. (Turner previously referred to Swift as “an absolute” hero in her life.)

Despite the “sex” reference, Turner’s new beau Peregrine Pearson did not make an appearance in the Instagram photo dump. However, he was tagged in the final image, which showed Turner smiling while enjoying a picnic.

Turner was first romantically linked to Pearson, 29, in October 2023, just one month after she and estranged husband Joe Jonas announced their plans to divorce. She and Pearson went Instagram official in January.

News broke in September 2023 that Jonas filed for divorce from Turner after four years of marriage. The former couple released a joint statement at the time, declaring that they had “mutually” decided to split.

Shortly thereafter, the two entered a messy custody battle when Turner claimed that Jonas had “wrongfully detained” their daughters — Willa, 3, and Delphine, 23 months — in New York City. Jonas denied the claim at the time. The singer reached a temporary custody agreement with Turner in October 2023, and British Vogue revealed in May that the suit was dropped in January.

Amid their split, various reports surfaced that questioned Turner’s ability to be a mother. During her May British Vogue cover story, the actress revealed that she experienced “the worst few days” of her life after news of her divorce went public.

“There were some days that I didn’t know if I was going to make it,” she recalled. “I would call my lawyer saying, ‘I can’t do this. I just can’t.’ I was just never strong enough to stand up for myself.”

After Turner’s lawyer reminded her that she was “fighting” for her daughters, the actress changed her tune.

“Once anyone says to me, ‘Do it for your kids,’ I’m doing it,” she stated. “I wouldn’t do it for myself, but I’ll find the strength for them.

Days after her British Vogue cover was released, Jonas filed new court documents requesting to continue mediation with Turner. Us Weekly confirmed on May 17 that they will “continue to pursue an amicable resolution of all issues” amid their divorce.