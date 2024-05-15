Sophie Turner is opening up about her marriage to Joe Jonas — and the one thing she “hated” about being the wife of a pop star.

In a new interview with British Vogue published on Wednesday, May 15, the Game of Thrones actress says she resented that she, Danielle Jonas (who is married to Jonas’ brother Kevin), and Priyanka Chopra Jonas (who is wed to Nick Jonas) were always called “the wives” of the Jonas Brothers.

“There was a lot of attention on the three brothers, and the wives. Well, we were always called the wives, and I hated that,” she said.

“It was kind of this plus-one feeling. And that’s nothing to do with him — in no way did he make me feel that — it was just that the perception of us was as the groupies in the band.”

Turner, 28, and Jonas, 34, announced their separation after four years of marriage in September 2023. The couple, who share daughters Willa, 3, and Delphine, 22 months, had a whirlwind romance that began in 2016 when she was 20 and Jonas was 27.

The stars got engaged in 2017 and married in Las Vegas in 2019 just hours after attending the Billboard Music Awards, where the Jonas Brothers performed their hit song “Sucker.”

“It was really surreal, like a fever dream,” Turner said of their early relationship. “Because he was older than me, I just felt like I was really taken care of, to the point I came back home and didn’t know how to do anything for myself.”

Turner and Jonas announced their decision to part ways in a joint statement shared on Instagram last September.

“After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage,” the former couple said. “There are many speculative narratives as to why, but truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children.”

After a rather public dispute over custody of their two daughters, the stars reached a temporary custody agreement in October 2023. Also that month, fans noticed that Turner and Chopra Jonas had unfollowed each other on Instagram. Turner still follows Joe, Nick, Kevin and Danielle Jonas.

In March, Turner filed paperwork in Miami-Dade County, Florida, requesting to reactivate their divorce proceedings following the January expiration of the custody agreement.

“The filing was a legal formality, and the couple continues to negotiate an amicable resolution,” a representative for Jonas told Us Weekly in a statement on March 19.