Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas have gotten to a better place since their split — but can the same be said for her relationship with his extended family?

Us Weekly can confirm that Turner, 27, and Priyanka Chophra Jonas are no longer following each other on Instagram. Turner is still keeping up with Joe, 34, and his brothers, Kevin Jonas, Nick Jonas and Franklin Jonas, and Kevin’s wife, Danielle Jonas. She also follows Joe’s mom, Denise.

Prior to her split from Joe, Turner, Chopra Jonas, 41, and Danielle, 37, were dubbed the “J Sisters.” Kevin, 35, was the first of the Jonas Brothers to settle down when he married Danielle in 2009 and they have since welcomed two daughters. Nick, 31, and Chopra Jonas, meanwhile, tied the knot in 2018 and welcomed their daughter, Malti, in 2022.

Joe, for his part, found love with Turner and they expanded their family with daughters Willa, 3, and Delphine, 14 months, after their 2019 nuptials. Nick had previously gushed over how their significant others have seamlessly blended into their family.

“It’s a great feeling,” he told Entertainment Tonight in 2019. “I mean, it’s kind of a dream where, as close as we are as brothers, that our wives and fiancée are so connected as well.”

In September, however, Us Weekly confirmed that Joe filed to end his marriage to Turner after four years. The pair subsequently broke their silence one day after their split made headlines.

“After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage,” read a joint statement shared via Instagram. “There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children.”

The situation turned messy when Turner sued Joe later that month. She alleged in court documents that Joe was wrongfully detaining their children in New York City following their alleged agreement to make England their “forever home.” The actress went on to accuse her estranged husband of being in “possession of the children’s passports” and refusing “to return” them or to allow their kids to travel overseas.

In response, Joe’s rep issued a statement denying the accusations.

“This is an unfortunate legal disagreement about a marriage that is sadly ending. When language like ‘abduction’ is used, it is misleading at best, and a serious abuse of the legal system at worst. The children were not abducted,” the statement to Us read. “After being in Joe’s care for the past three months at the agreement of both parties, the children are currently with their mother. Sophie is making this claim only to move the divorce proceedings to the U.K. and to remove the children from the U.S. permanently.”

Following several days of mediation, Joe and Turner reached a settlement in their custody battle. According to legal paperwork obtained by Us, they agreed to swap custody of their daughters through January 7, 2024, and alternate Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays. The documents also noted that each parent is permitted to travel with the girls to and from the U.S. and England.

“After a productive and successful mediation, we have agreed that the children will spend time equally in loving homes in both the U.S. and the UK,” Joe and Turner said in a joint statement to Us on Tuesday, October 10. “We look forward to being great coparents.”