Soulja Boy tweeted on Sunday, January 6, that he was lucky to survive a “very bad car accident” that saw him trapped in a California mudslide.

The “Crank That” singer, 28, whose real name is DeAndre Cortez Way, tweeted that he “was involved in a very bad car accident last night due to a flash flood and mudslide,” adding that his vehicle “got stuck” and “almost went into the ocean” after parts of the Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu were shut down due to heavy rain.

Was involved in a very bad car accident last night due to a flash flood and mud slide. 🙏🏾 — Soulja Boy (@souljaboy) January 6, 2019

He retweeted well wishes from fans and news stories about the mudslides on Sunday, adding, “Thank God for another day, with new opportunities & blessings.”

My car got stuck too almost went into the ocean 🙏🏾 https://t.co/ks4HlrsS9u — Soulja Boy (@souljaboy) January 6, 2019

The rapper also posted about the incident on Instagram, writing, “I’m just thankful to be alive. I don’t care about the car it’s materialistic you can’t take it with you when you’re gone,” along with a prayer hands emoji.

He added a clip of his mud-covered sneakers on his Instagram Stories, and wrote, “Just thankful to be alive. My face all swollen and s—t.”

The Chicago born rapper, who released an album titled Young Drako in October, also shared videos of his home, including his luxurious bathroom, where he took a “much needed” shower after leaving his car stuck in the mud and making it back to his house.

USA Today reports that the highway remained closed on Sunday as crews towed away trapped vehicles and cleared the lanes. There were no injuries reported after the heavy rains loosened hillsides in areas devastated by recent wildfires.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!