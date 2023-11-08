Southern Charm alum Thomas Ravenel didn’t hold back when sharing his feelings about ex-girlfriend Kathryn Dennis.

“The worst person in the world I know is Kathryn Dennis and the total losers who make excuses and applaud her horrific behavior like Craig [Conover] and Shep [Rose] and Austen [Kroll]. Total losers,” Ravenel, 61, wrote via X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday, November 7. He has since deleted the post.

When an X user asked Ravenel why he chose to have children with Dennis, 32, Ravenel replied: “Damn good question! You got me there!” (The exes, who split in 2016 after dating on and off for two years, share son Saint, 7, and daughter Kenise, 9.)

Ravenel’s comments about his ex came after Conover, 34, praised Dennis at BravoCon over the weekend. During the Southern Charm panel on Sunday, November 5, in Las Vegas, Nevada, Conover said the cast of the Bravo series loves Dennis and wants her to return to the show.

Dennis left Southern Charm after eight seasons earlier this year. Ravenel, meanwhile, appeared on seasons 1 through 6 of the reality series before exiting amid sexual assault allegations in 2018. He pleaded guilty to third-degree assault and battery in September 2019 and paid a $500 fine.

Ravenel and Dennis have been enmeshed in a contentious custody battle since their split, trading accusations of substance abuse issues. In October 2020, Ravenel filed for sole custody of the pair’s children and requested that Dennis have supervised visitation only.

Dennis shared a rare update about the struggles of her coparenting dynamic in September.

“When I am with you I feel so alive again … even when you can’t see me or hear me I am always thinking of you … know that our love connects us by an invisible string, always. I know that we will make it through these tough times and they won’t last forever. 🙏♥️,” she captioned a series of Instagram photos of her and her kids enjoying a bowling outing.

Dennis continued: “Sending strength to all of the coparents out there. No matter the situation, being without your children is the most difficult pain you must carry each and every day you are without them. It’s so unnatural and such a drawn out devastation. We need each others love and support — here’s to hope for the future ♥️.”