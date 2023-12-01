Jarrett “JT” Thomas is calling “bulls—t” on Shep Rose and Taylor Ann Green’s claim that they just kissed when spending the night together on Southern Charm.

“How many kissy-poo sleepovers can happen in one season of reality TV?” JT said during his Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen appearance on Thursday, November 30. “I can’t deal with any more sleepover makeout bulls—t. I mean, come on, we’re all adults here.”

JT was referring to the Southern Charm cast’s trip to Shep’s North Carolina mountain house during the November 9 episode of the Bravo series. Despite starting the evening with a blowout fight, Shep and Taylor woke up in the same bed.

Shep referred to Taylor as a “kissing bandit.” She responded by asking him, “Does it make you sad sleeping in the same bed and not really getting to actually sleep in the same bed?”

Shep claimed it didn’t make him “sad,” explaining that Taylor told him “time and time again” nothing should happen between them.

Taylor and Shep dated for two years before breaking up in July 2022. She previously claimed that he cheated on her throughout their relationship, which Shep has admitted to. Their argument during the mountain trip was about Shep’s infidelity.

The drama started after Taylor congratulated JT for winning a ping pong match against Shep. “Don’t f–k with me, Taylor,” Shep told her. When Taylor hit back, calling Shep “jealous and controlling,” he claimed that she “enjoyed” that he lost the game.

“Do you like poking the bear?” Shep asked. Taylor replied, “Do you like cheating on me?”

Shep rolled his eyes but admitted that “sometimes it was fun,” which caused fellow Southern Charm castmates watching the fight unfold to have visceral reactions.

“Yeah, you f–king did, you piece of s–t,” Taylor yelled, throwing a glass of wine on Shep. “I want out of this f–king house.”

Eventually, Shep found Taylor and apologized.

“I’m sorry. I didn’t mean it. You made me mad, Taylor. You poked me,” he said. “I was mad. I couldn’t believe you had taken someone else’s side after a loss.”

Shep also admitted that his anger stemmed from “the Austen thing.” (Both Taylor and Austen Kroll confessed earlier in the season that they had shared a kiss following her and Shep’s breakup.)

“I’ve been bottling it up,” Shep said. “I haven’t said anything.”

Southern Charm airs on Bravo Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET.