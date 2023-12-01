Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Celebrity News

Southern Charm’s Jarrett ‘JT’ Thomas Calls ‘Bulls—t’ on Shep Rose and Taylor Ann Green’s Sleepover

By
Southern Charm's Jarrett 'JT' Thomas Calls 'Bulls—t' on Shep Rose and Taylor Ann Green's Sleepover
Jarrett ‘JT’ Thomas, Shep Rose and Taylor Ann Green. Bravo (2); Getty Images

Jarrett “JT” Thomas is calling “bulls—t” on Shep Rose and Taylor Ann Green’s claim that they just kissed when spending the night together on Southern Charm.

“How many kissy-poo sleepovers can happen in one season of reality TV?” JT said during his Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen appearance on Thursday, November 30. “I can’t deal with any more sleepover makeout bulls—t. I mean, come on, we’re all adults here.”

JT was referring to the Southern Charm cast’s trip to Shep’s North Carolina mountain house during the November 9 episode of the Bravo series. Despite starting the evening with a blowout fight, Shep and Taylor woke up in the same bed.

Shep referred to Taylor as a “kissing bandit.” She responded by asking him, “Does it make you sad sleeping in the same bed and not really getting to actually sleep in the same bed?”

Southern Charms Shep Rose Taylor Ann Greens Relationship Timeline

Related: Southern Charm’s Shep Rose and Taylor Ann Green: The Way They Were

Shep claimed it didn’t make him “sad,” explaining that Taylor told him “time and time again” nothing should happen between them.

Taylor and Shep dated for two years before breaking up in July 2022. She previously claimed that he cheated on her throughout their relationship, which Shep has admitted to. Their argument during the mountain trip was about Shep’s infidelity.

The drama started after Taylor congratulated JT for winning a ping pong match against Shep. “Don’t f–k with me, Taylor,” Shep told her. When Taylor hit back, calling Shep “jealous and controlling,” he claimed that she “enjoyed” that he lost the game.

“Do you like poking the bear?” Shep asked. Taylor replied, “Do you like cheating on me?”

Shep rolled his eyes but admitted that “sometimes it was fun,” which caused fellow Southern Charm castmates watching the fight unfold to have visceral reactions.

“Yeah, you f–king did, you piece of s–t,” Taylor yelled, throwing a glass of wine on Shep. “I want out of this f–king house.”

Southern Charm Casts Dating History Inside Reality Stars Love Lives

Related: ‘Southern Charm’ Cast’s Dating History: Inside the Reality Stars’ Love Lives

Eventually, Shep found Taylor and apologized.

“I’m sorry. I didn’t mean it. You made me mad, Taylor. You poked me,” he said. “I was mad. I couldn’t believe you had taken someone else’s side after a loss.”

Shep also admitted that his anger stemmed from “the Austen thing.” (Both Taylor and Austen Kroll confessed earlier in the season that they had shared a kiss following her and Shep’s breakup.)

One woman, beautiful elegant young lady, walking the city street.

Deal of the Day

17 Magical December Fashion Finds for Every Type of Occasion View Deal

“I’ve been bottling it up,” Shep said. “I haven’t said anything.”

Southern Charm airs on Bravo Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET.

In this article

3 Homeless Cans Scandal Everything Shep Rose Said About Southern Charm More Revelations in Book

Shep Rose
An Insider’s Guide to Charleston — Visit the ‘Southern Charm’ Cast’s Favorite Eateries and Shops

Southern Charm

More Stories