Celebs were out and about this week, from Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag enjoying a fun day with their son, to Gigi Hadid looking stylish in NYC, to Ashlee Simpson staying hydrated in the L.A. heat. Read on to see more of what the stars have been up to!

— Spencer Pratt, Heidi Montag and their son Gunner lounged by the pool at FabFitFun’s Summer Box launch event in Bel Air.

— Le Jolie Medi Spa hosted a beauty brunch where guests received B12 shots, Le Jolie merchandise and Beboe’s brand new CBD vape pen as they enjoyed bites from Sorella Collective and Dirty Lemon beverages.

— Lucy Hale was announced as the 2018 St. Jude Childhood Cancer Awareness Month ambassador at Lucques in West Hollywood.

— Becca Kurfrin and her fiancé Garret Yrigoyen enjoyed Moscow Mules at the Gansevoort Meatpacking rooftop in NYC.

— Juliette Lewis enjoyed a trip to The Ranch 4.0 at Four Seasons Hotel in Westlake Village, C.A.

— Savannah Chrisley and her family celebrated her 21st birthday with dinner by Katsuya by Starck at Baha Mar, followed by a night out at BOND nightclub.

— Tamar Braxton, Remy Ma and hairstylist Terrence Davidson attended the Glam All Star Power Panel during the Bronner Brothers Hair Show, where 15-year-old Trenton Lee received a $20,000 scholarship to attend the Paul Mitchell Academy.

— Jules Von Hep spray tanned clients with Isle of Paradise in L.A.

— Gigi Hadid wore the Tna for Aritzia Rayna Crop Top while out and about in NYC.

— Bo Burnham and Elsie Fisher attended SpongeBob SquarePants: The Broadway Musical.

— Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson hung out at the Sofitel LA Riviera 31’s Salsa Nights.

— Rocky Barnes hung out by the Vince Camuto Style Lounge while hosting the FabFitFun Summer Box event at the FabFitFun Summer House in Bel Air, which featured a custom FabFitFun box station, gifting from Solid & Striped swimwear, a yoga class with Lululemon, and facials from FOREO.

— Jordyn Woods rocked PIZZASLIME’s Erewhon sweatpants on Instagram.

— Mondrian Los Angeles teamed up with Vanderpump Dogs to offer the ultimate #VanderpupCation inclusive of new doggy pajamas by Vanderpump Pets.

— Millie Bobby Brown rocked the Tna for Aritzia Alix Pant on Instagram.

— Josh Murray celebrated his birthday with Demario Jackson at HYDE Sunset.

— Awkwafina sipped Johnnie Walker Black Label specialty cocktails by Singapore mixologist Peter Chua at the Crazy Rich Asians premiere and afterparty in L.A.

— Chloe Moretz hung out with girl friends at sbe’s hotspot Doheny Room.

— James Read came out with James Read Hydra Tan Mist, his first tanning product created just for men.

— Cole Sprouse and Casey Cott checked into Equinox West Georgia Street in Vancouver and were later joined by Mark Consuelos.

— Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Peter Cetera performed at the Hyatt Regency Summer Concert Series by Omega Events benefiting the Make-a-Wish foundation in Newport Beach.

— LeBron James cracked open a bottle of Guigal La Landonne’s 2008 vintage in Miami.

— Bernadette Peters checked out Randy Rainbow’s “Very Stable Genius” show at the Gramercy Theatre in NYC.

— Meagan Good celebrated her birthday with Tinashe at Hyde Sunset in L.A.

— Ashlee Simpson stayed hydrated with CORE Hydration pH balanced water in L.A.

— A-Trak hosted the after party for Fools Gold “Day Off” at hot spot Up&Down in NYC.

— Marcus Samuelsson provided a curated Booking.com Taste of Travel Food Truck in NYC as an accommodation for the bookable $16M Booking.com Taste of Travel House.

