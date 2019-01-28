Overwhelmed with Pratts! There is no relation between reality star Spencer Pratt and actor Chris Pratt, but that didn’t stop them from having a hilarious “family outing.”

The Hills: New Beginnings star, 35, ran into the Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom actor, 39, at Bellator 214 at The Forum in Inglewood, California, on Saturday, January 26. Spencer posted a video of the exciting run-in on his Instagram page with the caption, “Pratt family outing @prattprattpratt.”

“So good when two cousins can just get out and enjoy life, you know what I mean? It’s really nice,” Chris said in the clip, to which the former Celebrity Big Brother U.K. contestant quipped, “You know, just a family outing.”

The men were joined by Spencer’s wife, Heidi Montag, and their son, Gunner. Chris addressed the 15-month-old as the “Blackout” singer, 32, looked on with a smile. “I haven’t seen my own nephew Gunner since birth,” the Everwood alum joked. “He’s growing so big!”

The Avengers: Infinity War actor attended the MMA event to support his close friend Adel “Kyokushin” Altamimi. He posted snapshots from the fight via Instagram on Sunday, January 27, and wrote, “So proud of my brother on his amazing win tonight. Made a major splash at his @bellatormma debut. As he will tell you, God is good!!! Who’s next!?!? What do you say Instagram? Time to give @adelkyokushin that check mark!!”

Chris got engaged to Katherine Schwarzenegger earlier this month and recently admitted that he sees “lots of kids” in their future. The Washington native already shares 6-year-old son Jack with ex-wife Anna Faris.

