The rest is still unwritten for Olivia Jade Giannulli amid her mom Lori Loughlin’s alleged involvement in the nationwide cheating scandal — and Spencer Pratt would love for her to join the cast of The Hills!

“Olivia Jade. Watch it, here she comes. She’s going to be able to tell her story for real,” the reality star, 35, told Us Weekly earlier this month ahead of the Hills: New Beginnings premiere. “Get ready. Season 2 of The Hills narrated by Olivia Jade.”

The YouTube star, 19, was thrust into the spotlight in March when her mom and dad, Mossimo Giannulli, were named and charged for allegedly paying $500,000 in bribes to get Olivia and her sister, Bella, 20, accepted to USC as rowing recruits.

Following the headline-making scam, Olivia’s career as an influencer came to a halt when she was dropped by Sephora. “After careful review of recent developments, we have made the decision to end the Sephora Collection partnership with Olivia Jade, effective immediately,” a spokesperson for the beauty company explained to Us Weekly in a statement at the time.

Though Olivia has mainly remained out of the public eye since the news broke, an insider told Us last month that she is looking to get back to work. “Olivia has been emotional in the midst of all of this and definitely wants to make a comeback and still wants to be a beauty influencer,” the source said. “She understands she needs to hide out for now and lay low, but she’s anxious to be back in the spotlight again and thinks that over time she’ll be able to come back.”

As for Loughlin, 54, and Giannulli, 55, who pleaded not guilty to fraud and money laundering conspiracy charges in April, an insider told Us earlier this month that Loughlin isn’t going to go down easily when it comes to her case.

“She feels that USC is going to do whatever’s necessary to attempt to financially ruin her family,” the source explained. “She wants to expose USC’s admission practices and is looking forward to her day in court.”

The couple, who wed in 1997, could face up to 40 years behind bars and a fine of half a million dollars if found guilty.

