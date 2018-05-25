Baby on the way! Stacy Keibler is pregnant and expecting her second child with her husband, Jared Pobre, Us Weekly can confirm.

The former WWE wrester, 38, and the businessman, 43, secretly tied the knot in March 2014. They welcomed their first child, daughter Ava Grace, now 3, that August.

Three months after giving birth to their daughter, Keibler, who dated actor George Clooney from 2011 to 2013, revealed she never thought about marriage or parenthood until she started a relationship with her now-husband.

“Life can be unpredictable. You feel one way, and then … boom!” Keibler wrote on her lifestyle blog in December 2014. “You need to entirely change your perspective. That is certainly what happened to me this past year. Until I started dating Jared, the idea of being married and having a family was never on my radar. I was just hoping that the right love would find me.”

“But after a serendipitous reconnection with Jared, a friend who turned out to be my soulmate, we created a family together almost instantly,” she continued. “Talk about a serious change in my reality! This year and the holiday season especially has me feeling so nostalgic about family — my family, my new family, and of course, the newest addition to our family. Ava has graced us with such joy, such light and such love–we never saw it coming. She is our special little lady, and I couldn’t be more thankful for how she has opened my heart.”

The Dancing With the Stars season 2 alum has maintained a low profile since becoming a mother. In addition to shutting down her blog, Keibler has not updated her Instagram account since September 2015. The last post she shared on the social media platform was of herself reading a book titled “What Does It Mean to Be Kind?” to Ava.

Clooney, for his part, also started a family after his split from Keibler. The Oscar winner, 57, welcomed twins Alexander and Ella in June 2017 with his wife, Amal Clooney, whom he wed in September 2014.

