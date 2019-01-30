There’s nothing worse than getting your credit card declined. Just ask Vanderpump Rules’ Stassi Schroeder.

After the Bravo hit show first debuted in 2013, the TV personality and her fellow costars wanted to treat themselves to a shopping spree. “I remember our first big paycheck — and we literally were just not used to anything — and so we were like, ‘Let’s go to Zara and spend more than $100,’” the “Straight Up With Stassi” podcast host told Page Six Style.

But when she went to check out and pay, her bill was way over her budget. “I was like, ‘It’s a $500 bill, oh, my God, oh, my God,’” the 30-year-old explained. “And literally, my card got declined because it was unusual activity. My card wasn’t used to me spending that!”

Her castmates, Katie Maloney and Kristen Doute, luckily didn’t run into the same embarrassing problem. Maloney, 32, snagged a Gucci bag, while Doute — who ran into a little situation of her own — picked up Christian Louboutin heels.

“I got off work at SUR and I walked to the Louboutin store and I bought my first pair,” she recalled. “And I was expecting like this positive, Pretty Woman moment, and it was not that way.”

Instead, “They were literally like, ‘What are you doing here?’” the James Mae designer, 35, continued. “And I’m like, ‘I’m here to buy shoes!’”

Fortunately, the ladies, who’ve launched their own wine brand, don’t have to worry about such issues anymore. Their Witches of Weho pinot grigio — dubbed after the nickname they gave themselves on the reality show — debuts on February 1.

