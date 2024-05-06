Vanderpump Rules alum Stassi Schroeder shut down rumors that she was no longer friends with former costar Katie Maloney.

Schroeder, 35, responded to a video shared via TikTok on Sunday, May 5, that theorized she and Maloney, 37, were no longer friendly amid the latter’s ongoing feud with VPR castmate Lala Kent.

“I need to step in here,” Schroeder wrote in the comment section. “I’m not on vanderpump rules. I’m not on any team. That’s not my life anymore. I have individual friendships with people. Friendships ebb & flow without it being nefarious.”

Schroeder previously discussed her relationship with Vanderpump Rules on the April 19 episode of “The Toast” podcast, saying that she likely would never watch the show again.

Related: Biggest 'Vanderpump Rules' Feuds Ever — and Where the Relationships Stand Raise your glass! Since Vanderpump Rules premiered on Bravo in 2013, viewers have had a front row seat to some of the biggest reality TV fights and feuds. Kristen Doute and Tom Sandoval’s tumultuous relationship was a topic of discussion during the first two seasons. As the pair tried to work out their issues, rumors […]

“I don’t watch Vanderpump Rules, but I’ve watched The Valley,” she said last month. “Do you ever go on Facebook and look up people that you went to school with and you want to see what’s going on? That’s what The Valley is to me.”

When it comes to watching Vanderpump Rules, Schroeder says she’s just “too close to some of them” to watch anymore. “I get tagged in things all the time, people are like, ‘I need Stassi to come back and tell off Lala or tell off Scheana [Shay] or tell off Katie and Ariana [Madix] or tell off somebody,’” she said, adding, “I don’t know what’s going on. When I see Lala and we hang out, we don’t talk about what’s happening on Vanderpump Rules. I have no idea who’s fighting with who. I watch The Valley, guys.”

Schroeder was a cast member on VPR for eight seasons before she was let go by Bravo in June 2020. At the time, the network announced they had cut ties with Schroeder and other cast members for past racially insensitive remarks.

Related: Lala Kent’s Biggest Feuds With Her 'VPR' Costars Over the Years Lala Kent hasn’t shied away from telling some of her Vanderpump Rules costars how they really make her feel. Kent joined the cast of the Bravo series during season 4 as a guest star. She was bumped up to the main cast in season 6, cementing herself as a staple in the franchise. While Kent […]

Maloney and Kent, 33, were notably at odds while filming season 11 of Vanderpump Rules. While Maloney was unwilling to forgive Tom Sandoval for cheating on Ariana Madix with Rachel “Raquel” Leviss, Kent wanted to move on for the sake of her mental health. The rift inevitably led to Kent unfollowing both Maloney and Madix on social media.

“I found out about that through a post on Instagram,” Maloney revealed exclusively to Us Weekly on April 15. “Lala and I over a year ago had went through some stuff, and I thought we repaired [it]. Then, this past season you see on the show, we kind of got into some spats.”

She added, “We were like, ‘I feel like we were not seeing eye to eye on a lot of things.’ And I am not entirely sure. I don’t really know what to say about it.”