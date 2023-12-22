Travis Kelce has thrown fans into a frenzy with a six-year old video of his steamy day at a spa.

In 2017, SportsCenter posted the video titled, “Travis Kelce Goes to the Spa” following a young Kelce, now 34, taking a trip to a hammam room at the spa. In the clip, Kelce rocks a white bathrobe and floppy hair as he dances in the hallway for the camera. The first treatment Kelce gets is a “Moroccan Journey,” a massage and deep cleansing treatment.

“Is that bubbles?” Kelce excitedly asks as he lays down shirtless on the massage board, which the masseuse confirms. “I love bubbles!”

The masseuse then switches to a clay soap. As Kelce waits for the product to emulsify, the camera person asks the tight end what his teammates are going to think about his self-care day.

“I don’t know if I can really think of what they’re going to say but I’m pretty sure I’ll hear it,” he quips. “It’s always fun.”

Once Kelce is rinsed off and the massage is complete, he heads to the sauna. Kelce comes out with only a towel wrapped around his waist.

“Woo! Hard to breathe in there. The hammam is amazing, I suggest this for everybody,” he gushes. “I might have to get my mom [Donna Kelce] one of these.

The video is currently making its rounds on social media amid Kelce’s relationship with Taylor Swift. Fans of the couple expressed their enthusiasm for seeing the football player get rubbed down.

“Taylor I get it,” one user wrote via X (formerly Twitter) while another penned, “Men with hairy chests tho 😍.”

Fans also took to the comments on the original video to share their excitement. “ITS SO HOT 🥵🥵🥵,” one said while another replied, “I would massage that man’s chest until my fingers blead [sic]!!

Kelce got together shortly after he attempted to give the singer his phone number at her Eras Tour stop in Kansas City over the summer. While Kelce was not successful at the time, Swift, 34, revealed they “started hanging out right after” his public declaration. They were spotted together for the first time in September when Swift attended her first Kansas City Chiefs game.

The twosome are getting serious quick, with a source telling Us Weekly that they have been talking about their future. “[They] had plenty of really deep conversations about their future together” and plan on making time for one another as they navigate their busy schedules.

“When they can’t physically be together, they are constantly texting, calling, and FaceTiming,” the insider told Us. “Taylor’s relationship with Travis is like nothing she’s ever experienced before. They got serious fairly quickly and she was proud to show off their relationship from the jump.”