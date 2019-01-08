Yikes! Stephanie Pratt confessed she and Sarah Hyland, the girlfriend of her “Pratt Cast” podcast cohost, Wells Adams, didn’t exactly hit it off.

The Hills star, 32, spoke exclusively with Us Weekly alongside the Bachelorette alum when she touched on the cringeworthy moment she first met the Modern Family star. Noting that Adams, 34, originally advised her that Hyland — who he started dating in 2017 — was “the biggest Hills fan,” Pratt took the opportunity to introduce herself at Paris Hilton‘s holiday party.

“I was so excited and immediately was like, ‘Where is Sarah Hyland?’ She was on the dance floor somewhere, so I made [Adams] bring me to her,” Pratt told Us. “I was like, ‘Hi! Oh, my gosh. I’ve been dying to meet you. Thank you so much for being such a big Hills fan!’” to which Hyland, 28, responded, “I never watched The Hills.”

“And I was like, ‘Oh, OK, well, we definitely need to get you on the podcast. Did you hear the trailer? You’re our sign off!’ She goes, ‘No.’ I go, ‘You didn’t hear our trailer?’ She goes, ‘No’ and she’s still dancing, so yeah, it was awkward,” the former Celebrity Big Brother contestant continued. “Then we got in a catfight because I thought we were filming The Hills and I was like, ‘You bitch!’ but then I realized we weren’t and I was like, ‘OK, I don’t have to do that.’ It was a rough start.”

“I still love Sarah. I never stopped loving her, I’m just a little hurt,” Pratt added, jokingly blaming Adams for exaggerating about the actress being a loyal fan of the MTV series. For his part, Adams insists, “It was a very funny night, like an interesting evening.”

Despite the initial awkward meeting with his significant other, Pratt — who is starring on The Hills: New Beginnings — is excited about working with Adams on their collaboration, which will feature behind-the-scenes secrets from the MTV revival.

“Hopefully [it will] become like The Hills after show, different cast members come on and say their opinion and explain themselves about certain episodes. I have a feeling I’m going to be very popular throughout the series,” the Made in Reality author added, joking, “Everyone [will be] like, ‘Stephanie, can I come on? I look really bad in that episode!’”

The TV personality has certainly earned a fan in her cohost. “I think what I want to get out of this is that after knowing her for, doing this a couple times … you’re perceived differently,” Adams said of Pratt. “If you think that you have haters out there, this will be a good outlet for people to be like, ‘Oh, she’s just a totally normal, honest chick,’ and I think it’ll be a good thing for all.”

The first episode of “Pratt Cast” aired on Monday, January 7 — listen to it here.

With reporting by Carly Sloane

