Full circle moment! Stephen Curry graduated from North Carolina’s Davidson College 13 years after leaving the university to enter the NBA.

“Stephen Curry got his diploma, was inducted into the Davidson Athletics Hall of Fame AND had his jersey retired today. Iconic,” the Golden State Warriors’ official Instagram account wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, August 31, alongside a video of the 34-year-old point guard receiving his diploma.

In a clip shared by the Davidson Men’s Basketball Instagram account, Curry proudly held up his certificate of achievement while people in the crowd prompted him to move the tassel on his cap to the left, signifying his graduation. The Ohio native obliged before tossing the cap in the air, smiling.

The athlete celebrated officially becoming a college graduate in May.

“Dream Come True!! Class of 2010 …. aka 2022, but we got it done!” he joked via Instagram alongside a carousel of photos, including a throwback picture of himself. “Thanks to my whole village that helped me get across the finish line. Made the promise when I left and had to see it through.”

Curry’s wife, Ayesha Curry, commemorated the occasion with her own social media post on Thursday, September 1.

“Proud is truly an understatement. The ultimate man of his word right here! I’ve never seen someone set goals and attack them head on the way he does. He is simply unmatched because he is one of a kind. I love you @stephcurry30. YOU DID IT!” she wrote via Instagram.

Stephen and Ayesha first met when they were just 15 and 14, respectively, but they didn’t get together right away. “I always had my eye on her, but I got a little shaken, for sure,” the NBA star told Parents Magazine in June 2016.

The duo wed in July 2011 and welcomed their daughter Riley one year later. They also share daughter Ryan, born in 2015, and son Canon, born in 2018.

Despite their loving relationship, the Seasoned Life author has been open about the challenges of dating a professional athlete. During a May 2019 appearance on Red Table Talk, Ayesha spoke about “women throwing themselves” at Stephen while she received “zero male attention.”

After the comments drew backlash, she defended herself via social media.

“I have never been one to cage my feelings and emotions to any capacity. I am human,” the YouTuber wrote via Instagram. “It brings me pure joy to speak my mind, be vulnerable at times and to know myself inside and out.”

Her husband also supported her with an Instagram post of his own, writing, “Proud of you for being authentic and putting yourself out there — not being afraid of potential bulls–t and nonsense that could and did come at you. Way more positive than negative with all of this. Keep being you. I love you.”