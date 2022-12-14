‘Ellen’ Producer Andy Lassner Pays Tribute to Late Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss

Honoring a friend. Andy Lassner paid tribute to the late Stephen “tWitch” Boss after the dancer’s death at age 40.

“Rest, my friend,” the former Ellen DeGeneres Show executive producer, 55, tweeted on Wednesday, December 14. The Daytime Emmy winner included a throwback photo that showed him, Boss and Ellen DeGeneres in a car for a segment from the talk show, which aired its final episode in May.

Us Weekly confirmed on Wednesday that the Magic Mike XXL actor died on Tuesday, December 13. According to TMZ, Boss’ wife, Allison Holker, told Los Angeles Police Department officials on Tuesday that Boss had left their home without his car, which was unusual. Police later received a call reporting a shooting at a hotel in L.A., where Boss was found dead of an apparent suicide.

The So You Think You Can Dance star, 34, later addressed her husband’s death in a heartbreaking statement. “It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us,” she said on Wednesday. “Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans.”

The Dancing With the Stars alum continued: “To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt. I am certain there won’t be a day that goes by that we won’t honor his memory. We ask for privacy during this difficult time for myself and especially for our three children. Stephen, we love you, we miss you, and I will always save the last dance for you.”

Boss was first featured as a guest DJ on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2014. Six years later, he became an executive producer on the talk show, which he also cohosted.

Though Lassner’s main role was behind the camera, he often joined the comedian, 64, and Boss for sketches featuring the show’s celebrity guests. In one recurring segment, he accompanied stars to haunted houses on Halloween, as DeGeneres knew the producer was easily frightened.

After Boss’ death, the talk show host issued her own emotional statement about her former costar. “I’m heartbroken. tWitch was pure love and light,” she wrote via Instagram on Wednesday alongside a photo of herself hugging the dance pro. “He was my family, and I loved him with all my heart. I will miss him. Please send your love and support to Allison and his beautiful children – Weslie, Maddox, and Zaia.”

In the comments, Lassner added: “Nobody made him smile like you did.”

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988.