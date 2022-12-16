Mourning her son. Stephen “tWitch” Boss’ mother, Connie Boss Alexander, wrote an emotional message to the DJ while thanking well-wishers following his death.

“Family and friends, thank you for all the love, prayers and encouragement. Please know I see all the messages, texts, posts and the phone calls. I can’t use words right now,” Alexander wrote via her Instagram Story on Thursday, December 15, three days after the So You Think You Can Dance alum died by suicide at age 40. “Please know I will reach out when I can. Please continue to keep us in prayer.”

Alexander, who calls herself a “Gigi of 3” in her Instagram bio — she is grandmother to Boss’ three children with wife Allison Holker — concluded her statement with a message to her late son.

“Stephen Laurel, your mother loves you to eternity and beyond,” she wrote, followed by a blue heart and a broken heart emoji.

The Ellen DeGeneres Show alum frequently shared photos with his family via his social media accounts, giving a shout-out to his mom in October in celebration of her birthday.

“Mom thank you for life and thank you for love,” the Step Up 3D dancer wrote at the time, alongside a series of loving photos with Alexander. “Love you to the moon and back and back again.”

Weeks earlier, Boss took to his Instagram to praise his mother’s impressive dance moves.

“Ayyyye you know it’s a good day when mom is out here grooving with us!!” he captioned the clip, in which Alexander hit all the same dance moves as Boss and Holker, 34.

Amid the outpouring of love from celebrities in the days since Boss’ death, his family members have also taken time to speak out about their loss and pay tribute to the beloved TV personality.

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us,” Holker — who celebrated her ninth wedding anniversary with Boss three days before his passing — confirmed in a statement on Wednesday, December 14. “Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans.”

The High School Musical actress shared daughter Weslie, 16, son Maddox, 6, and daughter Zaia, 3, with her late husband, who adopted the teen. (Weslie is Holker’s daughter from a previous relationship.)

“To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt,” Holker continued. “I am certain there won’t be a day that goes by that we won’t honor his memory. We ask for privacy during this difficult time for myself and especially for our three children.”

She ended the sentiment by directly addressing her late husband. “Stephen, we love you, we miss you, and I will always save the last dance for you.”

tWitch was also remembered by his grandfather Eddy Boss in the wake of his passing.

“All I can say is he was a beautiful person that contributed so much to this world and to everyone he met in a positive way,” Eddy told the Daily Mail on Wednesday. “We miss him dearly and we’re hurting tremendously.”

tWitch’s beloved grandpa also shared the final text he received from his grandson.

“His last words to me were a simple text that says ‘I love you Dad-Dad,’” Eddy recalled.

The Alabama native, for his part, had just wished his grandfather a happy birthday on December 9, less than a week before his death.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988.