Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard star Amir Lancaster is off the market after proposing to girlfriend Natalie Cortes.

“Day 614,” Lancaster, 27, wrote via Instagram Story on Friday, June 28, sharing a selfie of himself holding up Cortes’ oval engagement ring while on a beach.

Lancaster added, “Can’t believe I get to spend a lifetime with my best friend ❤️ 💍 .”

The couple’s friend Annah Johnson also posted a photo of the newly engaged pair on her Instagram Stories, revealing Lancaster and Cortes twinned in white outfits for the special moment.

“My people are engaged,” Johnson gushed, tagging Miami Beach as the location.

Weeks earlier, Lancaster and Cortes closed on their first house in Austin, Texas.

“OUR TURN🙌🏾. Thanking God every day for everything that has been bestowed upon me,” Lancaster wrote via Instagram in May. “Nothing is taken for granted and this is just the start of something amazing for @natalieecortes and I.”

Lancaster and Cortes first met in 2022, going on to start a joint real estate business in Austin. She also joined Lancaster on season 2 of Bravo’s Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard, which aired earlier this year.

“I probably would’ve tried to help Natalie navigate her first time being in the house a little bit better. That was a ball that I dropped,” he told Bravo’s The Daily Dish in May, referring to Cortes’ show drama with costar Tasia Monet Burroughs. “Things just got away from me in a way that I don’t think we ever anticipated them to.”

He added at the time, “I just didn’t do a good enough job making sure my partner would’ve been away from all the B.S. that is our house.”

One year earlier, Lancaster gushed about the couple’s bond during the Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard panel at BravoCon.

“I would say I’m a good guy. And I know my girl believes she’s got a good man,” he said in November 2023. “It’s about establishing that trust, and she believes that she’s the person for me. I’m currently working on saving for a nice rock.”

Once Lancaster and Cortes tie the knot, they will become the second Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard costars to get married. Jasmine Ellis Cooper and Silas Cooper wed in June 2022 ahead of season 1 of the Bravo spinoff.

Ellis Cooper, 31, previously told Us Weekly in March how the show affects her marriage.

“I think that’s the beauty of doing a show [like] this is you can’t hide anything from cameras,” she said. “So whatever conflicts we were having, whatever [was] missing eye to eye, we had to look at ourselves and be like, ‘OK, do you want to fix this or not?’ And thankfully, we wanted to put in the work and fix it.”