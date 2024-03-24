Jasmine Ellis Cooper and husband Silas Cooper’s marriage is smooth-sailing after a “stressful” summer on Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard season 1.

“Absolutely. I think, and I was talking to Bria [Fleming] about this not too long ago, we all get a chance to look at and be like, ‘What did I say? What did I do?’” Jasmine, 31, exclusively told Us Weekly ahead of the season 2 premiere of Martha’s Vineyard when asked if they “examined” their relationship after their first summer. “I think that’s the beauty of doing a show [like] this is you can’t hide anything from cameras. So whatever conflicts we were having, whatever [was] missing eye to eye, we had to look at ourselves and be like, ‘OK, do you want to fix this or not?’”

She added, “And thankfully, we wanted to put in the work and fix it. It was not easy, but we did have fun last summer.”

Jasmine and Silas, 32, have been married since June 2022 after meeting on a dating app several years prior. When Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard premiered in May 2023, they were the only married couple to go on the Bravo show. (Season 1 was filmed shortly after their wedding.)

Following a “stressful” first season of the Bravo show, Jasmine noted that she and Silas reprioritized their relationship.

“I think falling in love again with each other and relearning each other has kind of led us to where we are today,” she told Us. “Things are good. I mean, it has to be because he’s deployed, and I can’t imagine us not being in a good place being so far apart. So I’m glad that we’re [OK] … that’s my best friend.”

Silas is currently deployed with the U.S. Army overseas, which meant that he and Jasmine had to learn how to navigate a long-distance marriage.

“A lot of WhatsApp, FaceTime, text messages. We talk every other day,” Jasmine explained. “So whenever we get a couple of minutes or a couple of seconds, we just check in with each other.”

Because of Silas’ deployment, he was also unable to witness the birth of their first baby. (Jasmine gave birth to son Silas “Si” Geplay Cooper Jr. in February.)

“I literally screen-recorded everything, and shout-out to my granny and my doula, [because] they captured as much as they could,” Jasmine quipped, referring to her support system.

While Jasmine can count on her family to help take care of baby Si, she recognizes that it is difficult for Silas to be away from home, missing major milestones.

“I honestly think it’s harder for Silas [than me] just because he’s watching him through pictures and videos and he’s changing,” Jasmine said. “So when there’s new, they change so much every day, even for me. And so yeah, I know it’s tough for him. I know he’s counting down until he comes home.”

According to Jasmine, Silas “better be home” by this forthcoming summer.

“Sir, I love [you] serving our country, but you need to be home come summer,” she joked with Us.

Because of his deployment, Silas was unable to film Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard season 2 and his absence was felt by the cast.

“It definitely was different,” Jasmine said. “I mean, one thing I will say is … he would’ve been the only guy that’s not in the boys’ [bunk] room, but I’m glad that I got a chance to just kind of remind my friends like, ‘Hey, I’m still here. It’s still me regardless.’ So yes, we missed him, but I think I leaned on my friends for fun and support.”

Bria, 28, chimed in to concur with her pal. “She was so much fun,” Bria gushed. “She was the same [and] even more lit!”

Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard premieres on Bravo Sunday, March 24, at 9 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi