The stars of Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard are returning for a second season — but Silas Cooper will not be joining in on the fun.

“Hey Martha! We back,” Jasmine Ellis Cooper, Silas’ wife, told cameras during the season 2 trailer, which premiered on February 21. “So much has changed since last summer.”

While it appears emotions will run high between the friends as the summer goes on, Silas’ absence was not acknowledged in the trailer. Neither was Jasmine’s pregnancy. (Jasmine announced in November 2023 that she and Silas are expecting their first baby together.)

Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard premiered in May 2023 as a spinoff of the original Summer House, which has been airing on Bravo since 2017. While the OG Summer House cast takes on The Hamptons each year, the spinoff introduced Bravo fans to Martha’s Vineyard.

“It’s a different roller coaster this season. I know we took you guys on a roller coaster last season,” Jasmine told Us Weekly exclusively in November 2023. “Emotional, but this season you’re going to enjoy the ride.”

Keep scrolling for everything to know about Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard season 2:

Which ‘Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard’ Cast Members Are Returning?

Jasmine will be joined in the summer house by Nick Arrington, Jordan Emanuel, Bria Fleming, Shanice Henderson, Amir Lancaster, Preston Mitchum, Summer Marie Thomas and Alex Tyree, who are all back for season 2.

“Alex is the bachelor of the summer!” Jasmine said in the second season trailer. Preston teased the “bratty” Bria the time around, saying she “will make me snap.” It seems tensions between Bria and Preston will come to a head throughout the episodes.

Nick still has a girlfriend, but the question about how much his “eyes wander” will be brought up again this summer.

Are There Any New Cast Members in ‘Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard’ Season 2?

Noelle Hughley, a friend of Summer, will be joining the cast.

“She’s single and ready to mingle, and Alex has caught her attention,” Bravo shared about the newcomer. “With faith, a bubbly personality and Southern charm, what could possibly go wrong?”

Why Isn’t Silas Cooper on ‘Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard’ Season 2?

Silas — who is originally from Liberia — announced in March 2022 that he had become a commissioned officer in the Army reserve. He is currently stationed abroad, meaning that he missed filming Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard in summer 2023.

Silas is also expected to miss the February 2024 birth of his son.

“He’s been supportive as much as he can from thousands of miles away. And he knows that I’m in good hands with my housemates, so that’s been great,” Jasmine told Us in November 2023. “But then also, we’re both strong as individuals, So I’m holding it down over here. He’s holding it down over there for the country.”

When Does ‘Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard’ Season 2 Premiere?

The second season is set to premiere via Bravo on Sunday, March 24 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. Episodes will be available to stream on Peacock the following day.