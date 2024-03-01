Jasmine Ellis Cooper has welcomed her first baby with husband Silas Cooper.

“Welcome Home Silas ‘Si’ Geplay Cooper Jr.,” the Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard star, 31, wrote via Instagram on Friday, March 1, while noting that her little one arrived on February 22.

In her announcement, Jasmine included several pictures of her cradling her newborn, who shares the same moniker as her husband. In one photo, Jasmine could be seen holding Si in what appears to be the baby’s nursery. Jasmine lovingly looked into her little one’s eyes and held him up towards the sky.

The nursery’s wall featured a mural of a hilly landscape. A crib was placed front and center with a blanket that has the name Silas emblazoned on top and draped over.

Another snap showed Jasmine snuggling with Si as they sat on a white couch. The new mother placed a kiss on her baby’s forehead.

Jasmine announced in November 2023 that she and Silas, 32, who tied the knot in June 2022, were expecting their first child.

“My ‘mom-era’ is loading and my heart is so full right now. Silas and I will be welcoming Baby Cooper February 2024!” she wrote via Instagram at the time. “This journey has been nothing short of incredible and I’m happy to share this major blessing with People and now you🫶🏾👶🏾 Counting down until we meet baby boy.”

Ahead of her son’s arrival, Jasmine exclusively told Us Weekly that Silas would not be home for the birth as he was deployed to Eastern Europe with the Army Reserves. While Jasmine was disappointed her husband wasn’t going to be there for the big moment, she gushed about how “supportive” he was despite being thousands of miles away.

“He knows that I’m in good hands with my housemates, so that’s been great,” Jasmine shared with Us while attending BravoCon. “But then also, we’re both strong as individuals, So I’m holding it down over here. He’s holding it down over there for the country.”

Before welcoming Si, Jasmine gave Us an exclusive look inside her baby shower with her family and closest friends in attendance. Jasmine was surprised at one point in the afternoon with a special video message from her husband.

“I don’t think there was a dry eye in the room,” Jasmine told Us in January. “It was intense, but he kept it light.”

Jasmine’s mom, Faye Ellis, told Us the moment was “bittersweet” for the group.