Trying to find the humor in a bad situation. Jensen Ackles revealed on Sunday, November 3, that he tried to make light of his Supernatural costar Jared Padalecki’s arrest for assault last month.

During an appearance at DC Con on Sunday, Ackles, 41, told fans of the CW show that he and the crew poked fun at the Gilmore Girls alum when he returned to the set after being handcuffed outside an Austin, Texas, bar on October 27.

“There’s a lot of love. I’m going to tell Jared to stay home more often,” Ackles, who plays Dean Winchester, told fans after they loudly welcomed him to the stage for a panel. “I’m kidding, we all miss my big, dumb friend. And I’ll just say it now, he had a bad weekend last weekend. He’s dealing with what he’s gotta deal with so just send him support and some love and have a good weekend this weekend.”

Padalecki, 37, who plays Ackles’ brother, Sam Winchester, was charged with two misdemeanor counts of assault and was also reportedly booked for public intoxication after he got into an altercation with the general manager of a lounge called Stereotype and allegedly hit him in the face. TMZ reported that he also hit a bartender at the ‘90s-themed bar and was seen physically tussling with a man on the sidewalk, appearing to be the worse for wear before police arrived.

“He had a couple of days off last week, which was … turned out to be a good thing,” Ackles told fans on Sunday. “But when he showed up on set on Wednesday, I brought him in in handcuffs, so we were having fun with it.”

“The crew really wanted to wear orange jumpsuits, but we couldn’t get ‘em in time,” he continued. “It wasn’t like we thought it was a bad idea — we were certainly going to roll with it. Anyway, he’s doing fine. He sends his love, and you’re stuck with me today.”

I want to sincerely thank my family and friends for all of your love and support. So sad to miss the #SPNFamily at #dccon but I hope to see y’all soon. ❤️ — Jared Padalecki (@jarpad) November 3, 2019

Padalecki also broke his silence on Sunday, tweeted a message to his followers.

