The Beverly Hills Log Cabin, a beloved institution to the Los Angeles region, is in danger of getting demolished. But the famous building’s fate could be reversed with the help of supporters.

Beverly Hills officials have ordered the West Hollywood Lions Club, an organization that has managed the historic site for decades, to vacate the Log Cabin by March 31. The structure sits on land that’s owned by the city, and the organization’s lease of the facility expired in 1977. City officials also discovered that the West Hollywood Lions Club has failed to pay its required $1 per year rent.

Gyula Kangiszer, who is president of the West Hollywood Lions Club, told the Los Angeles Times on January 16 that they were “completely surprised” by the city’s vacate notice. “We have been serving a community need, and the cities were appreciative of this service,” Kangiszer said at the time. “Now, I can only guess what the motivation would be.”

Kangiszer continued, “Beverly Hills has not collected the $1 rent for quite some time. I can make a check to Beverly Hills and send it: ‘Here’s $100 for 100 years.’”

In recent decades, the one-story building has become a safe haven in the recovery community among sobriety groups. It is the site of daily AA meetings and other events.

“Losing the Log Cabin would be a detriment to the public health and safety of the Beverly Hills and West Hollywood communities,” a petition posted to Change.org reads. “It serves as a safe space for sobriety and recovery groups.”

According to the petition, the Boy Scouts of America built the Log Cabin in 1928. “This building and its meetings are a much beloved and important community resource, and the City of West Hollywood would like to hear from folks about this and so should the City of Beverly Hills,” said Mayor John D’Amico of West Hollywood.

The petition has received more than 12,000 signatures as of Monday, January 27. To learn more about the cause and how to show your support, head to the Beverly Hills Log Cabin’s Change.org page today.