Trying to heal! Susie Evans hinted at her state of mind after splitting from former Bachelor Clayton Echard — and the reality star is fully focused on taking care of herself.

“Me to every self-care ritual I’ve picked up this week,” Evans, 29, wrote in a TikTok video posted on Wednesday, September 28, of herself sporting a facemask and mouthing the audio: “You better fix my entire life, you little s–t.” She captioned the clip, “But really.”

In a second post uploaded the next day — which she captioned, “This is how I’m handling things from now on … ‘thank you,” — the Virginia native lip-synced, “No more questions, I’m a little mad, and I’m tired,” with the text “How I’m handling this week” written across the screen.

Evans’ cryptic messages come less than one week after she and Echard, 28, announced they called it quits after six months of dating.

“With incredibly heavy hearts, we wanted to share that we have decided to go our separate ways. For anyone who has ever loved, knows this was a painful decision to make and not one taken lightly,” the pair wrote in a joint statement on Friday, September 23. “We understand that there will likely be a lot of questions about this decision — social media is definitely a highlight reel and much of our experiences together we have kept private as I’m sure most can understand. But we will share this — although this last year together has brought us so much joy and so many laughs, there has also been a significant amount of pain.”

The twosome added that they “realized that we were not prepared for the external forces that hindered our ability to heal as individuals and as a couple,” noting that they are now “focused” on working toward being the best versions of themselves.

As Evans shared a glimpse of how she was coping with her split, Bachelor Nation fans flocked to the comments section to empathize with the TV personality.

“just got out of a serious relationship too we can do it susie 🥰,” one person wrote, to which Evans replied, “Sending you so much love rn.”

When another social media user said, “I feel you😭 why are we going thru heartbreak at the same time🧍🏾‍♀️,” the Lindenwood University alum asked, “Okay so are well [sic] just going through breakups rn or what???”

Evans met Echard during season 26 of The Bachelor, which premiered in January. The videographer made it to the fantasy suite week before she revealed that she wasn’t comfortable with the former football star being intimate with the remaining two contestants, Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey.

The retired athlete, for his part, admitted he had already had sex with both women and told each contestant he was in love with them.

“I don’t even know who I’m looking at anymore,” he said to Evans during their argument. “You just dropped a bombshell on me, and I don’t agree with it at all how you went about it. I think it’s BS … I’m sorry that I even raised my voice. It’s because I cared so much, I really did love you. … Anything you say to me at this point doesn’t matter to me anymore, so I’m going to walk you out.”

While Echard initially sent Evans home following their big blowout, she returned during part two of the finale after Clayton dumped both Windey, 31, and Recchia, 26. However, Evans turned the Missouri native down at the final rose ceremony and exited the series solo.

In March, the duo appeared on the After the Final Rose special and announced they had rekindled their relationship. “I loved him as a person before I ever fell in love with him,” Evans told host Jesse Palmer at the time.

Following the twist-filled season finale, the lovebirds exclusively told Us Weekly that they couldn’t see anything “wrong with either way we went about the process,” but wished they had more empathy for each other and were able to understand the other person’s perspective while we were in that moment.”

Earlier this month, Evans and Echard revealed they were moving to separate states, with the Bachelorette alum returning to Arizona and the former beauty queen moving to Los Angeles after they lived together in her native Virginia Beach.