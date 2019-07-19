Sutton Foster stopped by the Us Weekly studio in New York City and exclusively revealed 25 things you might not know about her — including her feelings about a certain reptile, her side job when she’s not acting and her hidden talent. Read on to learn about the 44-year-old Broadway star and Younger actress.

1. I’m afraid of snakes.

2. I saw Titanic three nights in a row when it first came out [in 1997]. By myself. I sobbed uncontrollably every time.

3. I wasn’t cast in my middle school production of Oliver! I might still be bitter about it.

4. I’m allergic to cats.

5. I have two honorary doctorates — one from Ball State University [in Indiana] and the other from Boston Conservatory.

6. I’ve been to every U.S. state except two — North Dakota and Alaska. I’ve got to do all 50.

7. I can touch my tongue to my nose. It’s not very classy.

8. I was fired from one of my first professional jobs. I was cast in the national tour of Grease on the road. It’s a weird story because I ended up being rehired for another position.

9. I love Christmas. I get excited when Thanksgiving comes, because then I can start listening to Christmas music.

10. I won’t eat eggplant. It has weird skin, and it’s always mushy.

11. I auditioned for The Mickey Mouse Club when I was 15. I was a finalist the same year as JC Chasez. I have a picture of [us] together, and I have really bad permed hair.

12. One of my guilty pleasures is Lactaid milk and chocolate chip cookies.

13. I knew I was going to marry my husband [Ted Griffin] when he bought me a pair of sweatpants. I still wear them and will probably keep wearing them until they turn to dust.

14. I binge-watched every episode of The Great British Bake Off. It was so inspiring and creative.

15. If I’m nervous about doing something, I’ll say [to myself], “I’m 44 years old. I’ve worked my entire life to get to this place. I can allow it to be good.” That sometimes calms me down.

16. When I was a kid, I used to collect pencils. I have hundreds of them. The pencils are on display in a glass terrarium [in my L.A. house].

17. I love to draw, paint and crochet.

18. When I was a teenager, I loved Jason Priestley. I had Beverly Hills, 90210 posters all over my bedroom.

19. I don’t sing at home, unless I’m singing to [my 2-year-old daughter] Emily.

20. I’m a big fan of coupons.

21. I dropped out of college and worked at the Macaroni Grill. I’m a terrible waitress, by the way.

22. I’m not a fan of parties. I’d much rather sit on the couch, watch TV and order in.

23. I’m an adjunct faculty member at Ball State University. I teach a course via Skype and YouTube every semester for the musical theater seniors.

24. I’d love to work with Patti LuPone someday.

25. If I weren’t an actress, I’d have an Etsy store. I’d love to sell handmade crocheted items and drawings.

Younger airs on TV Land, Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET.

