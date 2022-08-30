Sylvester Stallone has responded to estranged wife Jennifer Flavin’s divorce filing.

The Rocky actor, 76, denied allegations made by Flavin, 54, that he “engaged in the intentional dissipation, depletion and/or waste of marital assets which has had an adverse economic impact on the marital estate,” according to court documents filed in Palm Beach County, Florida, which were obtained by Us Weekly on Tuesday, August 30.

The New York native’s legal team also wrote in his response to the filing that he “has not engaged” in that behavior and that he also opposed his ex’s request to have “exclusive use” of their Palm Beach home.

Moreover, Flavin asked the court to note the “conduct of each party” that could stretch out the legal process of the divorce and encourage “mutual cooperation” to “reduce the cost” of legal fees. Stallone responded by noting that his estranged wife “hired counsel to represent her and agreed to pay them their legal fees.”

The Rambo star agreed to Flavin’s petition to legally change her surname back to her maiden name and agreed that their union was “irretrievably broken.”

Flavin confirmed her split from Stallone after news broke that she filed for divorce earlier this month. The pair tied the knot in May 1997 after meeting in 1988.

“I’m sad to announce that after 25 years of marriage I have filed for divorce from my husband Sylvester Stallone,” the 54-year-old model told People in a statement on Wednesday, August 24.

She explained, “While we will no longer be married, I will always cherish the more than 30-year relationship that we shared, and I know we are both committed to our beautiful daughters.”

The businesswoman — who shares daughters Sophia, 25, Sistine, 24, and Scarlet, 20, with the Creed star — concluded by requesting “privacy for our family as we amicably move forward.” (Stallone also shares sons Seargeoh, 43, and Sage, who died in 2012 at age 36, with ex-wife Sasha Czack.)

The Los Angeles native’s petition for “dissolution of marriage and other relief” was submitted to a Palm Beach County, Florida, courthouse shortly after Stallone raised eyebrows by changing his tattoo of Flavin’s face. He recently covered the ink on his bicep with an image of his dog from Rocky, a bull mastiff named Butkus.

“I love my family,” a rep for Stallone told Us Weekly on Wednesday in a statement on his behalf. “We are amicably and privately addressing these personal issues.”

Though they decided to go their separate ways after more than two decades of marriage, the former couple still plan on working together.

“The Stallones are presently filming a reality show together, which will debut on Paramount+,” a rep for the Creed II actor told Us following the news, also confirming that Stallone covered up his tattoo dedicated to his estranged spouse.