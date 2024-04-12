So You Think You Can Dance alum Korra Obidi was allegedly the victim of a harrowing attack in London.

“Currently in an ambulance to the hospital, there was a knife, acid attack on me in the UK 🇬🇧 in the middle of a live stream,” Obidi, 32, wrote via Instagram on Thursday, April 11, later claiming she was stabbed. “There’s been a lot of hate in the past but this physical assault is a wake-up call.”

Obidi, who appeared on So You Think You Can Dance in 2019, uploaded a video she had taken moments after the alleged attack. In the clip, Obidi asked strangers on the street for water before being handed a bottle of soda. She used the liquid to rinse her eyes, seemingly to flush out the acid, while struggling to catch her breath.

In a follow-up video posted to her Instagram Story, Obidi can be seen wearing a towel while an unidentified man called emergency responders. The man revealed that the alleged attacker “ran off with the victim’s phone” before Obidi clarified she “was able to grab” it back.

Obidi has since denied that she fabricated the incident for “clout” after releasing her new single, “Outsider.”

“I promise you … I don’t need that kind of clout. It’s not that deep for me,” she said in an Instagram video posted on Friday, April 12. “I wanna sing and dance; I love people and I love to sing and dance. And that’s it. What happened yesterday, I escaped with the best possible scenario.”

Obidi revealed that she only suffered small injuries, which left visible scars on the bridge of her nose and leg, and “a few bruises.”

“I’m really frazzled,” Obidi added on Friday. “I’m still shocked [and] I’m still shaking. But, that’s it guys. This is the best possible scenario that could have happened from there and I’m grateful to God it didn’t get worse than this.”

An investigation is currently ongoing, and Obidi is hopeful that “the ring leader to all these attacks” will be found.

“I have been suffering in silence for 2 years since divorce,” she concluded on Friday. “Glad this was LIVE and there is ample evidence. Don’t want to wait till the worse happens and help will finally come.”

The performer was previously married to Justin Dean, with whom she shares two children, before they split in 2022.