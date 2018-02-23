It’s over. Tamar Braxton and Vince Herbert stopped by The View on Friday, February 23, to get real about their marriage, and the Braxton Family Values star revealed why she filed for divorce from her husband of nine years.

After dispelling rumors that her marital problems are just for ratings, Braxton elaborated, “I have a regular marriage, and regular marriages, like everybody else, things happen. And in my marriage, it was just to a point where I felt divorce was the only option that I had left. Although we’re in extensive counseling, and that is much needed and it still will always be.”

“I definitely filed for divorce. That’s not a lie,” she clarified.

Celebrity Splits of 2018

The reality star mentioned that her concern for the couple’s son, Logan, is the main reason why she and Herbert are no longer living together. “I think the bigger picture of everything is that we have a responsibility to my amazing 4-year-old son to raise him in the most comfortable, amazing, loving, secure household that we can. That’s why we don’t live together,” she said.

Braxton explained that she didn’t file for divorce because of allegations that Herbert impregnated another woman (allegations that he denied on the talk show). “I filed for divorce because we work together, he’s my baby’s father, we’re together each and every single day, we’re attached at the hip. And it just got to be too much,” the Tamar & Vince star explained.

Herbert claimed the couple might still be able to reconcile, though Braxton was less confident about that. Regardless of their relationship status, the duo said they will continue working together.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!