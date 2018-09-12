Tamar Braxton claimed she was molested by family members as a child in a new interview, Us Weekly can confirm.

TMZ reported on Wednesday, September 12, that the 41-year-old told Wendy Williams during a taping of The Wendy Williams Show that she was molested by family members on both her mother and her father’s sides. According to the website, Braxton did not name her alleged abusers specifically, and the host chose not to press her for details on the alleged attacks.

A source confirmed TMZ’s report to Us. The insider added that Williams became emotional when Braxton told her, “You’re my No. 1 friend in my head.” The interview will air on Thursday, September 13.

The topic came up when Williams tried to get more information about why Braxton stormed out of a meeting with inspirational speaker Iyanla Vanzant, which was meant to settle some squabbles among her family, TMZ reported. (Toni, Tamar, Towanda, Trina and Evelyn reportedly walked away from their reality series, Braxton Family Values, in June after failed contract negotiations for the second half of season 6.)

Tamar also talked about her new relationship since filing for divorce from husband Vince Herbert in October 2017. Her sister, Traci Braxton, told Us in August that she doesn’t discuss the split with her. “I don’t talk to Tamar about her relationship with Vince until she’s ready to talk to me. And everybody knows when I tried to press the issue, she was like, ‘I’m not hearing it.’ So I have to wait until she’s ready her own self,” she said at the time. “The only thing I know [is] that both [of] them are loving parents and love [son] Logan so much. They give equal love to him.”

