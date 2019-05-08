Remembering her “angel.” Tamera Mowry paid tribute to her late niece, Alaina Housley, six months after she was murdered in a mass shooting.

“Missing you every day. I often do a double take at women that remind me of you,” Mowry, 40, captioned an Instagram picture of Housley on Tuesday, May 7: “The pain of how you were taken from us comes back.”

The Real cohost continued, “I randomly envision hearing your voice and holding [son] Aden and [daughter] Ariah’s hands like you did. I wish you were here to see my children grow, and for us to see the woman you were to become. I’ll have to accept we have a warrior of an angel watching over us now. Love you. #AlainasVoice #MyAngel.”

The late teenager was the daughter Mowry’s brother-in-law Arik Housley. Alaina was one of 12 killed at the Borderline Bar & Grill in Thousand Oaks, California, on November 7, 2018. She had been at the bar for College Country Night with several of her friends, who were unharmed, at the time of the shooting.

Adam Housley, Mowry’s husband, pleaded with fans to help locate his niece, who was initially thought to be missing. “Please pray if you believe….pray,” he wrote to his followers on Twitter at the time. “My niece. A beautiful soul. … Staying positive and praying and hoping and wishing there was more I could do.”

The Things We Do for Love alum’s twin sister, Tia Mowry, added the following day: “Woke up shocked. Please pray. Please pray. I am numb.”

Tamera and Adam confirmed Alaina’s death on November 8. “Alaina was an incredible young woman with so much life ahead of her and we are devastated that her life was cut short in this manner,” they said in a statement to Us at the time. “We thank everyone for your prayers and ask for privacy at this time.”

