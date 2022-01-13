Relaxing in style! The TAO Beach Dayclub has transformed its pool space, bringing a Balinese-inspired aesthetic to its outdoor lounge.

The reinvented area is set to “raise the bar for day life experiences” upon its reopening in Spring 2022 at the Venetian Resort Las Vegas. The tropical oasis makeover has taken nearly two years to complete, infusing new design elements throughout the five-acre rooftop pool deck of the Venetian’s original tower.

Designed by the Rockwell Group, the expanded deck is more than double its initial size to accommodate up to 3,000 visitors and features a brand-new DJ booth, so viewers can groove poolside to various hit songs. The new space will also include 21 luxury cabanas, also inspired by Bali traditions, for an exclusive outdoor experience. Seven of the private spaces even feature individual private plunge pools and unobstructed views of the entire deck.

Rockwell, an acclaimed architecture firm based in New York City, aimed to design an “inviting Balinese-inspired tropical oasis filled with multi-sensory experiences and detailed design elements,” per an official press release about the renovation. A natural material palette of orange and wood tones helps create a warm backdrop for art installations, including two 15-foot sculptures by Daniel Popper. The 38-year-old artist, for his part, even created a unique rendering of a tree goddess to welcome TAO guests to the main bar area.

Alongside its fresh look, TAO will also serve up a new poolside and cabana menu of delectable treats, including oversized sushi boats and elaborate edible structures. Guests can also sample other TAO restaurant favorites from their outdoor perch, such as seafood towers, sashimi carved table-side and hand rolls.

Guests can dance the day (and night) away to a revolving artist calendar, anchored by DJ Alesso — who is set to kick off a multiyear TAO Group Hospitality residency — Fisher and Chris Lake.

The TAO Beach Dayclub sits on the top floor of the iconic Venetian Resort Las Vegas, which is comprised of three all-suite towers: The Venetian, The Palazzo, and Venezia. The rooftop deck is known for its sprawling five-acre pool and a garden deck inspired by the Italian Rivera.

“When opened TAO Beach in 2007 it brought the first true dayclub venue to the Las Vegas Strip,” a statement on its website reads. “TAO Beach will bring Vegas an even bigger and better experience in 2022.”