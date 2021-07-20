Good beer and good art is all anyone needs for a summer to remember — and Modelo is bringing just that to three cities with their “Salud to Summer” campaign, giving residents a chance to win awesome prizes.

Modelo hired artists in Miami, Atlanta, and Charlotte to create unique art that reflects each community. The creators built their pieces on July 15 and 16, and the installations will be on display until August 15. Visitors will be able to win prizes.

Each artist — Muhammad Yungai in Atlanta, David Le Batard AKA Lebo in Miami and Bree Stallings in Charlotte — painted four 5ft tall Modelo bottles. They personalized each with influences from their respective cities and summer pastimes. Anyone who visits until August 15 can check out the bottle series and scan the QR code on a summer sweepstakes plaque.

Those who enter can win prizes to make their summer more epic. A Bluetooth boombox-inspired speaker, Modelo apparel, the “ultimate” Modelo cooler and a smoker grill are just some of the sweet swag visitors can snag.

In Atlanta’s Colony Square, visitors can expect vibrant, multicolored beer bottles. “My inspiration came from the city and people of Atlanta,” Yunagi, a self-trained artist, explained to Modelo. “Through my art, I wanted to capture the vibrancy of the diverse culture in the city. I love to tell stories through bold color in my art. All of these pieces are designed to be abstract and colorful to represent and capture how all of the different cultures represented in the Atlanta community shine together to create a beautiful picture. We all have a fighting spirit story to tell, and when you look at that as a larger picture it creates something very beautiful. This is a love letter to my city about celebrating that diversity, and our collective fighting spirit story.”

In Charlotte, shoppers will find Stallings’ flowered bottles in Park Road Shopping Center, a historic landmark that was Charlotte’s first open-air shopping center, and in Miami, Lebo’s colorful bottles will be on display at CityPlace Doral in Miami-Dade County.

In a press release, Modelo said the three cities were carefully chosen “for their diverse and lively culture, and respective artists were tapped for their unwavering drive to rise above and for exemplifying resilience and perseverance, and community building.” The “Salud to Summer” experience makes public art accessible “within communities that embody the fighting spirit,” the brand added.