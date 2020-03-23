Missing Bars? These 5 Alcohol Delivery Services Are Even Better

Sure, you’re aware that the bars around you are closed down — and you’re also hopefully #FlatteningTheCurve and not having friends over for get-togethers! But that doesn’t mean you can’t unplug from the news cycle and enjoy a delicious drink from time to time.

Whether you’re hanging out at home with your partner or family, or video-chatting all of your currently long-distance buds, sharing a cocktail (figuratively) might sound like a good idea right now. That doesn’t mean going to the supermarket or liquor store to prepare though. You don’t even need to leave your home. All you need is one of these delivery apps or services to bring the party safely to you!

Drizly

With Drizly, beer, wine and liquor can be delivered to you in under 60 minutes. Sometimes it takes that long just to get a bartender’s attention! There are thousands of faves to pick from — plus mixers — so you can have fun at home without the worry of having come back from the outside world. Drizly is even doing contactless delivery right now!

Saucey

Saucey may actually deliver directly to you in under 30 minutes! There’s also a handy two-day shipping option. Whether your preference is tequila, whiskey, vodka, wine or beer, Saucey has your pick. And guess what — there are no order minimums or delivery fees. Just remember to tip generously, of course!

Bright Cellars

If you’re a wine connoisseur or just someone who loves wine, period, Bright Cellars might be the service for you. It’s a monthly wine club that matches you with four unique wines from around the world that you specifically will love based on a fun taste palate quiz!

The Flaviar App

This iPhone app is the best for making sure your home bar is properly stocked with all of the flavors. How? With its signature Flavour Spiral, allowing you to get the best idea of the smell, taste and flavor of the bottle you’re looking to buy. There are 10,000 of those bottles, by the way!

FreshDirect

There’s a good chance you’ve considered FreshDirect for grocery deliveries in the past, but it’s also a great choice for alcohol deliveries too! That dinner you’re planning on cooking might pair really well with a Sauvignon Blanc, so why not put both into the same virtual basket?

These delivery services are exclusively available for users over the age of 21.

