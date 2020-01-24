Divorce is the right move for Ian Ziering and his family, according to his former Sharknado costar Tara Reid.

At the Los Angeles premiere of Cirque du Soleil’s Volta at Dodger Stadium earlier this week, Reid, 44, told Us Weekly and other reporters that she has checked in on Ziering, 55, in the months since he announced his split from estranged wife Erin Ludwig.

“He’s doing OK,” Reid revealed. “It was the best they could do, and you realize what was best for them and their family, and that’s what they’re doing. … I wish him the best.”

Ziering announced the breakup via Instagram in October 2019. “It is with a heavy heart that I tell you Erin and I are splitting up,” he wrote at the time. “With our hectic work schedules we could not be busier, and over the last few years have grown apart. She is one of the most incredible women I have ever met and the best mom to our kids. … [We intend] to continue to get along, protect and raise our daughters, and be examples of successful co-parents.”

Ludwig shared on Instagram, meanwhile, that the BH90210 alum had repeatedly asked her for a divorce. “After 9 1/2 years of marriage Ian asked for a divorce,” she wrote at the time. “After having asked multiple times I knew it was time to give up. Knowing that I am not the person to make him happy makes the situation feel more peaceful.”

Days later, a source told Us that the actor “initiated” the split and that Ludwig had “already moved out” at his request. The blogger filed for divorce from Ziering less than a week after his announcement, filing for “dissolution with minor children.” The former couple are the parents of daughters Mia, 8, and Penna, 6.

Ziering and Ludwig reunited in December to celebrate the 8th birthday of Hattie McDermott, daughter of his Beverly Hills, 90210 costar Tori Spelling.

Earlier that month, fellow Beverly Hills, 90210 alum Jason Priestley gave his take on Ziering’s split. “I assume [he’s doing well],” he said. “He’s Ian. He’s a resilient soul, so I’m sure he’ll be fine.”

Ziering and Ludwig married in 2010. The actor was previously married to Nikki Schieler.

With reporting by Taylor Ferber