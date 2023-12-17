Tara Reid Recalls Dating Tom Brady Before He Was ‘So Serious’

Tara Reid is opening up about her past romance with Tom Brady.

“We’d just see each other on and off,” Reid, 48, reflected in an interview with Bustle published on Thursday, December 14. “It was nothing serious, but it was fun. We’d go to beer places and have fun and dance.”

She continued: “He was cool. He’s all skinny now. He’s so serious. He used to laugh. When I watch his interviews, he’s so cocky now.”

Reid and the former New England Patriots quarterback, now 46, were briefly linked before the American Pie actress got engaged to Carson Daly in 2000, whom she eventually split from in 2001. (Brady, for his part, called it quits with ex-wife Gisele Bündchen in October 2022. The pair shares son Benjamin, 14, and daughter Vivian, 11. Brady also shares son Jack, 16, with ex Bridget Moynahan.)

“It was a different time,” she reflected. “We used to go out, do whatever we wanted — then bam. It just changed so fast.”

This isn’t the first time Reid has discussed her relationship with Brady. In 2014, the Sharknado actress confessed she had kissed Brady during an interview with Australian radio show’s Kyle & Jackie O. “Yeah, he’s pretty good looking,” she noted.

Reid also called Brady “a great guy” during an interview with NBC Sports Boston in 2022. “He’s a really nice guy, a really sweet guy,” she said at the time. “We had a lot of fun.”

While it didn’t work out with Brady or Daly, 50, the Josie and the Pussycats star went on to get engaged to boyfriend Michael Axtmann in January 2010, but the pair called it quits that same year. Reid is now with Nathan Montpetit-Howar, whom she met five years ago at a dinner party.

“He’s my best friend, my partner in crime,” she told Bustle of Montpetit-Howar, who is president of a sound technology company called Phantom Acoustics. “He’s patient like no other.”

Montpetit-Howar, for his part, said his girlfriend is “all heart.”

Reid, who recently competed on season 2 of Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test, said on Thursday that she has “never felt so much love and support” in her life. (Reid self-eliminated from the Fox competition show during the second day of training.)

In October, Reid said she thinks “a lot of fans have been much nicer” to her since Special Forces.

“Sometimes I read what some of the quotes are from fans and it makes me cry because it’s been so kind and nice,” she told TMZ.