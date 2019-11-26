



Dog life! Taraji P. Henson brought her biggest fan to work with her on Tuesday, November 26 — her pup K-Ball.

“Set life with my lil fat buddy @kballhenson 😩😂😂😂🙏🏾💋💋💋,” Henson, 49, wrote on Instagram on Tuesday.

The Empire actress posted two pictures of her French bulldog, showing K-Ball as the star of the show. The first one shows the actress leaning over K-Ball’s “VIP Guest” chair as he strikes a pose with his front paws up on the arm of the chair. The second photo is a close up of the dog, starring straight at the camera.

This isn’t the first time that the What Men Want star has brought her pooch to work with her. In fact, K-Ball has his own Instagram account that shows “the life of K-Ball.” His account ranges from travel photos to dress-up pictures, in between set life snaps with his mom. He was last seen on set on November 7, where he was again sitting in his special “VIP Guest” chair.

In December 2017, K-Ball made his Instagram debut on Henson’s page and by January 2018 he had his own profile. Within weeks of getting him getting his own page, he was already on the Empire set where he was “working hard today with Mommy/Cookie. Keeping her seat warm.”

The Washington D.C. native got K-Ball from Big Boi’s Kennel on December 10, 2017, a few months after she lost her dog Uncle Willie, who was 16 when he died in October 2017.

The Oscar-nominated actress shares her French bulldog with her fiancé, Kelvin Hayden, who also stars on K-Ball’s Instagram account. The two announced their engagement in May 2018 and due to Henson’s busy acting schedule they have yet to plan their big day.

“I haven’t,” Henson exclusively told Us Weekly in January of making arrangements for her nuptials. “I don’t have a date yet. I’m trying for the summer, but you know, I got scripts coming, gotta strike when it’s hot!”

The two didn’t end up tying the knot over the summer, but the Hidden Figures star told Us in January that she wasn’t worried about the timeline.

“I mean, we live together, we’re not going anywhere,” she explained. “But trust me, we are getting married. And soon … [it] won’t be a 10-year engagement.”